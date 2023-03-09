From 'Pappu Pager' to 'Calendar': Satish Kaushik's most iconic roles
One of the most loved actors in showbiz, Satish Kaushik died of cardiac arrest in Gurugram on March 9. The multi-talented artist was 66 years old. In his career spanning over the decades, Satish has impressed audiences with his direction and comedy characters. Here we list some of his memorable roles which managed to capture a niche place in audience hearts.
Actor Satish Kaushik won everyone's heart with his portrayal of cook 'Calendar' in the superhero film 'Mr India' (1987). Credit: Twitter/@NeilNMukesh
Satish was able to tickle the funny bone of the audience as the cheerful gangster 'Pappu Pager' in 'Deewana Mastana' which had Govinda and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Credit: Special Arrangement
Satish essayed the role of a South Indian tabla player 'Mutthu Swami' in 'Saajan Chale Sasural' which left the audience in splits. Credit: Special Arrangement
Satish Kaushik also played an astrologer 'Chanda Mama' in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mr. And Mrs. Khiladi'. From his accent to comic timing, his role in this film was one his best characters. Credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar
Satish Kaushik played the role of 'Jumbo' in Anil Kapoor starrer 'Ghawali Baharwali'. His role was loved by the audience and still remains as one his finest work in showbiz. Credit: Special Arrangement
Post Holi Care: Tips to keep your skin & hair healthy
Here we list some skin and hair care essentials which will save you from the damage from colours on Holi.
Clean your face with face wash as it will help to remove the colours and dirt preventing the chemicals from harming you skin. Follow up with a gentle scrub that will help exfoliate the skin leaving it soft and supple. Credit: Getty Images
Rinse your hair with lukewarm water as it will remove the colour. After this, apply shampoo to wash the scalp. Leave hair for a couple of minutes and rinse with water. Then use a colour-protecting conditioner for colour-treated hair. Credit: Getty Images
Apply a mild hand and foot cream, and a facial oil that will help replenish your skin and restore moisture. Credit: Getty Images
One should protect their nails by applying nail paint before playing Holi. Post the festivities, simply remove with an acetone-free nail polish remover. Credit: DH Pool Photo
A scrub with essential oils containing turmeric and ginger extracts has rich therapeutic and antiseptic properties. These oils effectively pull out deep impurities, grime and dirt from your skin that is accumulated due to harsh Holi colours. Credit: Getty Images
RIP Satish Kaushik: Here are 10 lesser-known facts about the versatile actor
Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik - remembered for his role as 'Calendar' in the film Mr. India - passed away at 67 in Delhi. With an experience of over three decades as a seasoned actor and 25 years as a revered filmmaker, Kaushik aced the world of Indian entertainment.
Here we list some lesser-known facts about the Bollywood veteran.
Born in Haryana, Satish Kaushal was fascinated with glitz and glamour since his childhood and wanted to make it big in showbiz. Pursuing his passion, Satish enrolled himself in the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune to learn the basics about the art of film and filmmaking. Credit: Twitter/@Nawazuddin_S
Satish Kaushik did theatre for several years before trying his luck on the silver screen. His most memorable play till date remains 'Salesman Ramlal'. Credit: Twitter/@whysaharsh
Satish assisted director Shekhar Kapur in the film ‘Masoom’ (1983) featuring Naseerudin Shah and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Credit: Special Arrangement
Apart from acting in the film, Satish Kaushal also penned dialogues of the classic comedy cult Bollywood movie ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaroon’ (1983). Credit: Twitter/@ShahDaisy25
Fame came to him in 1987 for his portrayal of cook Calendar in Bollywood film ‘Mr India’. From there, he continued to give stellar performances with movies like ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ (1996), ‘Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi’ (1997), ‘Deewana Mastana’ (1997) among many others. Credit: Twitter/@RandeepHooda
Satish Kaushik donned the director’s hat with Hindi action-comedy film ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ (1993) which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and others. Credit: www.theskentertainment.com
Satish has won the Filmfare Award twice in the ‘Best Comedian Category’ for his performances in ‘Ram Lakhan’ (1989) and ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ (1996). Credit: Special Arrangement
Not many know that Satish gave Salman one of his biggest hits, 'Tere Naam'. Credit: Special Arrangement
During the filming of ‘Tere Naam’ things got a bit awkward between Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan. It is alleged that Satish got slapped by Salman Khan. Credit: Twitter/@satishkaushik2
Satish Kaushik was a self-made artist who made it big due to his sheer hard work and a friendly nature. He leaves behind his 12-year-old daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi Kaushik. Credit: Twitter/@RandeepHooda
In Pics: PM Modi, Albanese watch India-Aus Test match
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to enjoy the fourth Test match between India and Australia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese took a round at the Narendra Modi Stadium on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
The round on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium. Credit: AFP Photo
Albanese and Modi greeted the audience before the start of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
PM Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi and Australian captain Steve Smith exchange greetings asAlbanese and Indian captain Rohit Sharma look on. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi and Team India captain Rohit Sharma are seen talking before the start of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
PM Modi and Albanese are seen with Indian and Australian cricketers before the start of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
Grammy winner singer Falguni Shah performs before the start of the match. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi,Albanese, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel get clicked on the stage during the match. Credit: PTI Photo
Albanese poses for a picture with Australia's captain Steven Smith. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, March 9, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Ukrainian combat medics evacuate a wounded Ukrainian serviceman from the front line near Bakhmut. Credit: AFP Photo
A van burns in the centre of Athens during a nationwide day of mass strikes and protests over the country's worst rail tragedy. Credit: AFP Photo
Women take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women to mark the International Women's Day in Pristina. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) give a joint statement following their meeting in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Ruth Kavere (L), 65, demonstrates to use a mosquito net with her granddaughter Faith, 3, who completed doses through the world’s first malaria vaccine (RTS, S) pilot program, at home in Mukuli. Credit: AFP Photo
Artists dressed as goddess Radha dance along with devotees during celebrations for Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at a temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
South Africa's Aiden Markram watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Credit: AFP Photo