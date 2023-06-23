Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most celebrated directors at present in Indian cinema.

In just seven years, he achieved a cult status in showbiz with his filmmaking. His popularity rose many folds in less than 10 years and has become one of the highest-paid filmmakers surpassing many veterans. While the filmmaker is prepping up for his next film, Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’, here we list some big names who are eagerly waiting to work with this young and maverick filmmaker.