From Prabhas, Allu Arjun to Rajinikanth, South actors who are waiting to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most celebrated directors at present in Indian cinema.
In just seven years, he achieved a cult status in showbiz with his filmmaking. His popularity rose many folds in less than 10 years and has become one of the highest-paid filmmakers surpassing many veterans. While the filmmaker is prepping up for his next film, Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’, here we list some big names who are eagerly waiting to work with this young and maverick filmmaker.
- 1 /7
From Prabhas, Allu Arjun to Rajinikanth, South actors who are waiting to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj
- 2 /7
Superstar Rajinikanth, who usually defers to work with new-gen filmmakers, has also expressed his desire to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj, especially after the success of 'Vikram'. Reportedly, Rajini wants his last film to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
No movie has managed to get good reviews for Prabhas after 'Baahubali'. Despite working in different genres, nothing worked in his favour including 'Saaho' and 'Adipurush'. Prabhas has expressed his strong desire to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj and instructed his team to get his dates as early as possible. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /7
Allu Arjun is another big name from the Telugu cinema who has expressed his deep desire to work with Lokesh. Reportedly, the duo have met few times and might announce a project soon. Credit: Twitter/@alluarjun
- 5 /7
'Prince of Tollywood' Mahesh Babu is also waiting to get dates from director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He was impressed by Lokesh's work in Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' and has asked him to pitch something similar. Credit: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh
- 6 /7
Ram Charan, one of the most talked about stars in Indian cinema, has also expressed his wish to work with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Credit: Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan
- 7 /7
Jr NTR is another superstar from the South industry who is eager to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Credit: Twitter/@tarak9999
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics | June 23, 2023
- 1 /5
U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi toast during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the joint session of the US Congress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Patna: TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeks blessing of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav as RJD leader Rabri Devi looks on during a meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
All 5 on missing Titan submersible believed dead after ‘catastrophic implosion’ Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope – June 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – June 23, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries: Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Colour: Purple | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus:: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Indigo | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini: You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea .Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Colour: Beige | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer: You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: cream | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo: Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Colour: White | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Saffron | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra: A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. Colour: Green | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio: A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests. Colour: Orange | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get you back on track by making important adjustments. Colour: Tangerine | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn:A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Colour: Gold | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces: You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: Amber | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Cops, protesters clash over temple railing removal in Delhi's Mandawali
A clash erupted between the Delhi Police and local residents of the city's Mandawali area after authorities initiated the removal of an encroached section of a temple. Following the clash, a number of protesters were also detained. To maintain law and order, a significant number of police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the area.
- 1 /9
Cops, protesters clash over Temple demolition in Delhi's Mandawali. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /9
A large group of people gathered near a temple in east Delhi's Mandawali to protest against the removal of a grill, which was part of the temple, during an encroachment drive carried out by Public Works Department (PWD). Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
The massive protest also led to traffic congestion in the area, which was later brought under control, said police. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
The encroachment drive was carried out by the PWD, police said, adding that the grill that was encroaching on a footpath was removed peacefully in the presence of heavy police deployment. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
Police said locals who had gathered near the temple premises have now stopped the protest but are still at the spot, on one side of the road. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
They chanted slogans and also participated in prayers at the temple after the encroachment drive was completed, police said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
Delhi police personnel tried to bring the situation under control. Reportedly cops detained a few protestors. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
Police personnel detain locals protesting against the removal of a portion of a temple in Mandawali area of New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
Police personnel interacts with locals protesting against the removal of a portion of a temple in Mandawali area of New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Happy Birthday Vijay: 5 must-know facts about Thalapathy
Thalapathy Vijay turns a year older today. On his 49th birthday, here we list some cool facts about the actor!
- 1 /6
Happy Birthday Vijay: 5 must-know facts about Thalapathy. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 2 /6
Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema surpassing superstar Rajinikanth and 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan. Reportedly, Vijay has got a big cheque of Rs 200 crore for #Thalapathy68. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /6
Vijay is an amazing singer. He has crooned for his films, including his upcoming release 'Leo'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /6
In his initial years, Vijay was bashed brutally by critics for his appearance, but his effort and hard work proved everyone wrong and he is today one of the biggest self-made star in showbiz. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /6
Vijay has a strong fanbase not just in Tamil Nadu, but all over the world. Thanks to his fans, Vijay has created amazing records on social media. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /6
Vijay is one of those actors to have married one of his own fan. Reportedly, his wife Sangeeta was a huge fan of Vijay and met him during the shoot of a movie of his in Film City, Chennai. Soon love blossomed and Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999 after a brief courtship. Credit: Twitter/@onlynikil