From Ranveer Singh to Pulkit Samrat: 5 Bollywood men in white
White suits are trending on the red carpet thanks to an extraordinary league of gentlemen who are having fun with the summertime's favourite shade. Although white dinner jackets are not exactly ground-breaking, how one wears them and the choice of accessories with it can make or break the overall look. Here is our compilation of the best white suit looks:
- 1 /6
From Ranveer Singh to Pulkit Samrat: 5 Bollywood men in white
- 2 /6
Ranveer Singh can carry off anything but for the reopening of a leading jewellery brand's iconic New York store, he opted for a white custom Gaurav Gupta suit so that the high-value jewels -- from necklaces to lapel pins -- could be the talking point. Credit: Instagram/@ekalakhani
- 3 /6
Pulkit Samrat recently made heads turn when he styled in a custom silk Anuj Madaan white jacket at an award function. Credit: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat
- 4 /6
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a Shahab Durazi white tuxedo. He accessorized the look with a polished bow tie and a silk cummerbund underneath the jacket. Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
- 5 /6
Vicky Kaushal stood out among the crowd with an intriguing abstract printed shirt underneath his white two-piece suit. Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
- 6 /6
Dressed in Zafar and Shadab, Vijay Deverakonda showed us how pulling off a proper suit requires a careful balance between a structured silhouette and accessories like a scarf and a diamond studded vintage lapel pin. Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Mother’s Day 2023 | Perfect gift of self love & care to your mom
Mother's Day, is a day to show appreciation to moms for their love, sacrifices, and hard work in raising and nurturing. With the special day around the corner, here we give some gift ideas of self love and care to the supers moms that will truly make them feel special. Here are some treatments, and products.
- 1 /6
Mother’s Day 2023 | Perfect gift of self love & care to your mom
- 2 /6
Roboderma Face Therapy: An exclusive face therapy at Clinic Dermatech, this is a perfect non-invasive 7-in 1 system, combining the most advanced skincare anti-aging technologies. This treatment helps in repairing, reviving, and rejuvenating the skin which gets sabotaged due to exposure to sunlight and dust. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Ciel Young Skin Duo: This ultimate anti-ageing duo works around the clock to keep the skin well hydrated, smooth, and bright. The day cream provides essential moisture that replenishes and plumps dry, slackening skin. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /6
Carbon Miracle/ InstaBright Laser with Carbon: An advanced and effective science for sparkling skin, this treatment is a hit amongst new-gen moms. This result-oriented science is a perfect mix of cutting-edge technology and the power of activated carbon, to bring you long lasting solutions for almost all your skin worries. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Ciel Bright & Clear Duo: Another perfect skincare gift, this affordable duo delivers a powerful skin brightening boost to keep you glowing through the day, every day. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /6
CD Plus Radiance: This is an all-natural facial that provides a comprehensive solution to common skin concerns of all age groups. Apart from improving the look and feel of the skin, it also targets the underlying cause of the excess pigmentation. With tomatoes and pine bark as key ingredients, this soothing formula speeds up cellular turnover promoting a brighter, luminous complexion. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Karnataka Elections 2023 | Celebrities cast their votes
Kannada actors like Ramesh Arvind, Upendra, Yash, Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda among others cast their votes on Wednesday. Here are some pictures of your favourite stars who exercised their right to vote.
- 1 /10
Karnataka Elections 2023 | Celebrities cast their votes
- 2 /10
KGF star Yash shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty was seen outside a polling booth in Udupi before casting his vote. Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
- 4 /10
Kannada star Upendra shared a picture of himself showing his ink-marked finger and urged his fans to go out and vote. Credit: Instagram/@nimmaupendra
- 5 /10
Actress Amulya also shared a photo of herself after casting her vote. Credit: Instagram/@nimmaamulya
- 6 /10
Actor 'Golden Star' Ganesh also shared a selfie along with his ink-marked finger after casting his vote. Credit: Instagram/@goldenstar_ganesh
- 7 /10
Celebrity couple Rishika Sharma and Nihal R also posted pictures with ink-marked fingers. Credit: Instagram/@mr_nihalr
- 8 /10
Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath voted at booth number 26 at Jnanaganga at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /10
Ramesh Arvind shared a photo along with his wife after casting their votes. Credit: Instagram/@ramesh.aravind.official
- 10 /10
Sapthami Gowda, who impressed everyone with her acting in 'Kantara', also shared a set of photos showing that she voted for this assembly election. Credit: Instagram/@sapthami_gowda
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Protest erupts across Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest
After the arrest of Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (May 9), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters have called for protests across Pakistan. Soon after his arrest, reports of PTI supporters staging protests were seen.
- 1 /12
In Pics | Protest erupts across Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest
- 2 /12
Violent protests across Pakistan erupted over the arrest of Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /12
Several PTI protesters have entered compounds of army commanders in Lahore and Rawalpindi and damaged their properties, according to multiple Pakistan media reports. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /12
Pakistan media reported scenes of absolute chaos at Pakistan Army GHQ. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /12
Hundreds of police officers have been injured across the country, while in Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and the army ordered to deploy to keep peace. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /12
Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege at the entrance to the army's general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /12
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, clash with police during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Peshawar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /12
Protesters blocked some routes leading to Islamabad around noon today but there was a huge security presence across Islamabad, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court convened. Credit: AP Photo
- 9 /12
A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activist and supporter of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan uses a slingshot to throw a stone to police during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
A supporter of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hits a police armoured vehicle with a stick during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /12
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Credit: AP Photo
- 12 /12
People move past a burnt motorcycle after a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Karnataka Assembly Election | Politicians cast their votes
Karnataka is voting for the 224-member assembly elections today. Over five crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 1615 candidates. Voting across Karnataka began at 7 am amid tight security and it will go on till 6 pm. The results for the 224-member Assembly will be declared on May 13. Here are some pictures of political leaders queuing up to cast their votes.
- 1 /15
Karnataka Assembly Election | Politicians cast their votes
- 2 /15
BJP Parilamentary board member and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa exercised his franchise with his family members in Shikaripur . BJP nominee and his youngest son B Y Vijayendra, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra and family members are seen. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /15
MP Mangal Angadi poses for a photo after casting her vote for Assembly election in Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency at the polling station at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Belagavi. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /15
Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary wait in a queue outside a polling booth at Kotatattu village of Kundapura Assembly constituency to exercise his franchise. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /15
Congress candidate from Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency Asif (Raju) Sait shows his inked finger after casting vote in Belagavi. Credit: DH Photo
- 6 /15
MLA and BJP candidate KG Bopaiah waiting in a queue at Junior College polling booth in Madikeri. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /15
Mangalore City South MLA and BJP candidate Vedavyasa Kamath after exercising his franchise outside Government School at Gandhinagara in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo
- 8 /15
DV Sadananda Gowda, Former Union minister and MP north Bengaluru, cast his vote for Legislative assembly election at Dollars Colony, in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /15
BJP candidate from Belgaum Dakshin Abhay Patil and wife Preeti show their ink-marked fingers after casting vote at polling Station at Hosur in Belagavi, Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo
- 10 /15
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje cast her vote at RMV 2nd stage in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /15
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after casting her vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@nsitharamanoffc
- 12 /15
BJP candidate of Hassan segment Preetham J Gowda and wife after casting their votes in Hassan. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 13 /15
Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka V Somanna stand in a line to cast his vote in Chamarajanagar. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 14 /15
Union minister Pralhad Joshi with his family members after casting his vote. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 15 /15
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote at Shiggaon in Haveri district. Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai