Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse it
Long work-from-home hours contributed to a sedentary lifestyle where people were required to sit for hours without any movement. Furthermore, stress, less sleep, unhealthy diet and overeating also invite weight gain. Well, here are some weight loss tactics suggested by Nutritionist Megha Sharma that will help you get back in shape.
- 1 /11
Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse it
- 2 /11
Use small plates while eating. This will help in portion control. Credit: Pexels.Furkanfdemir
- 3 /11
Drink one glass of water half hour before each meal. This will aid in digestion. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /11
Fill up on your meals with high-fiber foods. This will help you feel full for a longer duration. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Eat slowly - be the last one at the table to finish your meal. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
Include plenty of non-starchy vegetables in each meal (they are high in water and fiber). Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /11
Don't eat in front of the TV or while doing distracting activities like working or reading. Credit: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto
- 8 /11
Don't go into a meal starving. If you anticipate going more than 4-5 hours without food, have a snack. Credit: Pexels Photo
- 9 /11
Have early dinner. This will help you in feeling lighter at bedtime. Credit: Pexels/Pixabay
- 10 /11
Keep your body well hydrated always. Credit: Pexels/Pixabay
- 11 /11
Avoid too much of caffeine, sugar and salt for better weight loss. Credit: DH Pool Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL Auctions 2022: Youngest & oldest players in IPL
Here, we take a look at the youngest and oldest players who will be put under the hammer in the IPL 2022 mega auction that is scheduled on February 12 and 13.
- 1 /11
IPL Auctions 2022: Youngest & oldest players in IPL
- 2 /11
Nagaland's Khrievitso Kense aged 17 is the youngest Indian player to be shortlisted for IPL 2022. Credit: Twitter/@Neiphiu_Rio
- 3 /11
Seventeen-year-old Noor Ahmad from Afghanistan is one of the youngest International players who is participating in this year's mega auction. Credit: Instagram/noor_lakanwal_15
- 4 /11
Another Afghanistan player in the list is Izharulhuq Naveed. This 18-year-old has grabbed everyone's attention with 10 wickets to his name in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Credit: Instagram/izharulhaqnaveed_21
- 5 /11
Aaqib Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is an 18-year-old who has already impressed many with his fierce bowling. Credit: Instagram/aaqib_khan11_official
- 6 /11
Another cricketer from Uttar Pradesh, Sameer Rizvi (18) has also grabbed attention from the selectors with some fine batting performances. Credit: Instagram/sameer_rizvi_786
- 7 /11
Cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who is the one of the finest all-rounders in IPL history, is one of the oldest (38) on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Spinner Amit Mishra (39), who is the third highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 166 scalps, is also on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
After been cleared of all charges and served his ban, 39-year-old pacer S Sreesanth is trying to make a comeback. Credit: Instagram/sreesanthnair36
- 10 /11
One of the finest West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards, aged 40, will also go under the hammer. Credit: Instagram/fidel.edwards
- 11 /11
At the age of 43, Imran Tahir is the oldest international cricketer in the IPL 2022 auction. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Narendra Modi’s government laid out the Budget for the financial year starting April 1, months after a devastating second Covid-19 wave that crippled small businesses and deepened the country’s already vast inequalities. With five states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, heading to the polls later this month, there were expectations that the budget would address issues of high unemployment. The state elections will be a mid-term assessment of Modi’s popularity ahead of national elections in 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a Budget that calls for a bigger spend to fire up growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, as it stages a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. Sitharaman proposed increasing the size of the economy’s annual spending to Rs 39.5 lakh crore to support growth plans. Here’s a list of winners and losers from the federal budget announcements:
- 1 /15
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
- 2 /15
FM Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a Budget that calls for a bigger spend to fire up growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, as it stages a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. Here’s a list of winners and losers from the budget announcements:
- 3 /15
Winner | EV Battery Makers: Crucial for plans to expand India’s ambitions to promote clean transport technology, battery makers will gain from a new swapping policy for electric vehicles announced by Sitharaman. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /15
Winner | Transport, Infrastructure: Plans for investments in remote roads, mass transit in cities and 400 new “Vande Bharat” trains in three years will benefit key infrastructure players. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /15
Winner | Solar: Production-linked incentives worth 195 billion rupees for solar modules to boost local manufacturing will turn the focus on growth at leading panel manufacturers. Credit: DH File Photo
- 6 /15
Winner | Metal: The government’s 600 billion rupee allocation for piped water to 38 million homes and spending on logistics will benefit India’s metals producers. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /15
Winner | Cement, construction: The government’s plan to build more homes for low-income earners across cities will mean more contracts for cement and construction majors. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
Winner | Telecom, Data Centres: The launch of 5G auctions in 2022 will help boost telco sector and the classification of data storage as infrastructure spending will benefit companies including Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Industries, etc. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
Winner | Digital Finance: Digital financial services providers in India are set to gain after Tuesday’s budget focused on expanding such services. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /15
Winner | Defense manufacturers: Companies manufacturing defense equipment look to benefit from Sitharaman’s plan to earmark 68% of the sector capex for local companies in the annual budget. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /15
Loser | State-run banks: India plans to start a digital currency, shifting the rules for traditional banking in the country as it tries to keep pace with the global move toward virtual financial instruments. The move will affect India’s archaic lenders State Bank of India Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /15
Loser | Crypto players: The decision to levy 30% tax on profits from digital asset transactions, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, may rule out a blanket ban on such tokens for now but it will make trading in them less profitable. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /15
Loser | Coal and Thermal Power: The companies to watch after India’s incentives for solar power and plans to use biomass pellets in thermal power plants in a bid to rely less on coal include Coal India Ltd. Singareni Collieries Co., Adani Enterprises Ltd. These companies are suppliers of imported coal. Credit: iStock Photo
- 14 /15
Loser | Stainless Steel: India has made plans to revoke some anti-dumping and countervailing duties on stainless steel, coated steel flat products, bars of alloy steel and high-speed steel, given the rise in metal prices. Credit: iStock Photo
- 15 /15
Loser | Automobile Makers: Car manufacturers, which received little attention from the finance minister, continue to reel under a global semiconductor crunch. The S&P BSE Auto Index was the worst performer among 19 sectoral gauges after Tuesday’s budget announcement. Credit: iStock Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Footballers named in assault cases: Greenwood, Ronaldo & others
Manchester United and England player Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations made on social media. Following this, several soccer stars have started distancing themselves from Greenwood. Players like Ronaldo, David, Pogba and other footballers have shunned Mason on Instagram. While Greenwood's arrest has jolted the sports fraternity, we take a look at some famous soccer players who have been named in assault cases.
- 1 /8
Footballers accused of assault: Greenwood, Ronaldo & others
- 2 /8
Manchester United's and England's star player Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after his alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson accused him of sexually assaulting her and subjecting her to domestic abuse on social media. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Once a marquee buy of Manchester City and Portugal, striker Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of rape by model Kathryn Mayorga in 2010. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. was accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel in June 2019. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Footballer Benjamin Mendy was been charged with seven counts of rape of four women, along with one count of sexual assault. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was named in a sexual assault case in 2016. He was accused by a protected witness as the person who arranged and paid for an encounter between two players and two women in a Madrid hotel in 2012. However, he denied all these allegations and said, “I deny it, and that’s it. It’s a lie, false.” Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
France’s biggest football stars Frank Ribery and Karim Benzema were accused of statutory rape in 2014 for allegedly making a payment to sleep with an underage prostitute. Credit: AFP & Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson was sentenced to 6 years in jail for grooming and sexual activity with a child. Credit: Twitter/@Peter_J_Byrne
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Feb 2: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /1
School buses wait to evacuate students and staff of the South Education Center school after a shooting took place in Richfield, Minnesota. Credit: Reuters photo