Germany flags off world’s first hydrogen-powered train; see pics
UPDATED : Aug 31 2022, 15:05 IST
Almost four years after the start of trial operations, the world's first passenger train network powered by hydrogen was launched in Germany. The 14 trains with hydrogen fuel cell drive produced by French manufacturer Alstom are to replace diesel trains, Xinhua news agency quoted the local transport authority of Lower Saxony, LNVG.
The world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains was officially launched in Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
The trains replaced 15 diesel trains that previously operated on non-electrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony, Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
The 14 trains used hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity that powers the engines. Credit: AFP Photo
The German government has backed expanding the use of hydrogen as a clean alternative to fossil fuel. Credit: AFP Photo
The trains manufactured by French company Alstom are operated by regional rail company LNVG on routes between the northern towns of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde, and Buxtehude. Credit: AFP Photo
These trains have a range of up to 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) and a maximum speed of 140 kph (87 mph). Credit: AFP Photo
By using hydrogen produced with renewable energy, these trains will reportedly save 1.6 million litres (more than 422,000 gallons) of diesel fuel a year. Credit: AFP Photo
People sit inside a train powered entirely by hydrogen in Bremervoerde, Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
A hydrogen-filling station for train powered entirely by hydrogen in Bremervoerde, Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022: See complete list of winners
UPDATED : Aug 31 2022, 14:42 IST
Here is the complete list of 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 winners including best picture, best actors, actresses, and more.
Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for '83'. Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh
Best Actor (Female): Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Actor (Critics' Choice): Vicky Kaushal for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Actress (Critics' Choice): Vidya Balan for 'Sherni'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Director: Vishnuvardhan for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Film (Popular Category): 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Film (Critics' Choice): 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for 'Mimi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar for 'Mimi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special arrangement
Best Original Story: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Debut (Male): Ehan Bhat for '99 songs'. Credit: Instagram/ehanbhat
Best Debut (Female): Sharvari Wagh for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Credit: Instargam/sharvari
Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa for 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do from '83'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' from 'Shershaah'. Credit: Instagram/bpraak
Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for 'Raataan Lambiyan' from 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Action: Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Background Score: Shantanu Moitra for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for 'Chaka Chak' from 'Atrangi Re'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Costume: Veera Kapur for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Editing: A Sreekar Prasad for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Production Design: Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrii Malich for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Sound Design: Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best VFX: 'Sardar Udham' (Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios). Credit: Special Arrangement
Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai. Credit: Instagram/subhashghai1
News in Pics, August 31, 2022: Best shots from the world
View of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy, taken by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taliban fighters set off fireworks in the skies of Kabul as they celebrate the first anniversary of US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, near the former US embassy in Kabul on August 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman carrying a child walks along a street during a heavy rainfall in the flood hit Dera Allah Yar town in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is briefed during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan's western coast on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr withdraw from the streets after violent clashes, near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, August 30, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
A local resident walks past cars destroyed by recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 30, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation at a puja pandal, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 31, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 31, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus: You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 1.
Cancer: A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5.
Leo: A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 2.
Virgo: You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6.
Scorpio: Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 4.
Sagittarius: Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7.
Capricorn: Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don't let your love of good times cloud your judgement. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 9.
Pisces: A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.
Karnataka Rains: Schools & colleges shut, highways flooded; see pics
UPDATED : Aug 30 2022, 20:44 IST
Karnataka | Rainfall | rains | weather | IMD | Bengaluru | Flood |
Highways were inundated and schools and colleges declared a holiday as heavy downpour continued to pound Karnataka. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of incessant rainfall for the next four days in the state.
Bengaluru woke up to a rainy morning on Tuesday with slight drizzles and light showers hampering the morning rush in the city. Credit: PTI Photo
Following heavy rainfall in recent days, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the bordering Chamarajanagar district. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
The highways were inundated and schools and colleges were shut as the heavy rain continue to pound Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai also took stock of the flood situation due to heavy rains and floods in the state. Credit: DH Photo/Udaya BL
Heavy rainfall has affected normal life in Mysuru and Mandya districts. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
Heavy downpur also affected vehicular movement on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of incessant rainfall for the next four days in the state. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
Coastal districts Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning in the coming days. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
Yellow alert has been sounded for Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Ballary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramnagar districts. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh