Glimpses from Pakistan's first flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
Pakistan's national flag-carrier ran its first commercial flight to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August. The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight - PK 6429 - took foreign journalists to Kabul and returned with a team of the World Bank and international media organisations. This was the first international passenger flight since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital last month and announced a hardline interim government.
Glimpses from Pakistan's first flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover Credit: AFP Photo
Passengers walk through a lounge to board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Passengers board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Passengers disembark from a shuttle bus to board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Passengers walk through a lounge to board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, the first commercial international flight since the Taliban retook power last month, at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Passengers are pictured inside a shuttle bus before boarding a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Passengers sit in a lounge while waiting to board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
