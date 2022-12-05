Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Key players in phase 2 of polling
UPDATED : Dec 05 2022, 15:22 IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 | Gujarat Elections 2022 | Gujarat Elections | Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 | News | India News | Assembly Elections 2022 |
After a high-voltage campaigning, polling in the second and final phase is being held today for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat, deciding the fate of the 833 candidates. Here we list the key candidates whose electoral fortune will be decided at the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.
- 1 /11
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Key players in phase 2 of polling
- 2 /11
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's fate will be decided from the Ghatoldia constituency. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Patidar leader Hardik Patel is making his debut as a BJP leader at the Gujrat Elections 2022 and is contesting from Viramgam constituency. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who won his first MLA seat from Radhanpur constituency as a Congress candidate in 2017, is contesting from Gandhinagar South as a BJP candidate. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Congress leader Sukhram Rathava is trying his luck from Chhota Udaipur constituency. Credit: Twitter/@SukhramRathava
- 6 /11
Prominent leader Lakhabhai Bharwad is fielded from Viramgam and will lock horns with Hardik Patel. Credit: Twitter/@MlaViramgam
- 7 /11
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting from Vadgam constituency under Congress ticket and is expected to give a tough fight to his competitors. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Congress leader Amee Yajnik is fielded against Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia seat. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai, a former Bharatiya Janata Party mayor of Jamnagar and a Congress candidate in the 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat, will contest as a AAP candidate from Devgadh Baria. Credit: AAP
- 10 /11
AAP has fielded Kunwarji Thakor against BJP's Hardik Patel and Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad from Viramgam seat. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
AAP's Vijay Patel will test his electoral fortune from Ghatoldia seat in the second phase. Credit: Twitter/@AAPGhatlodiya
