Guru Purnima 2023: Films that celebrate guru-shishya bond
Guru Purnima, a day of immense significance in Indian culture, is being celebrated on July 3. Considered an auspicious day for honouring and revering one's teacher, Guru Purnima is observed to celebrate the bond between 'guru' and 'shishya' (teacher and student). To mark the occasion, we list some movies that pay tribute to the teacher-student bond.
'Nagara Haavu': This 1972 film, directed by Puttanna Kanagal, put Vishnuvardhan in the limelight. The movie revolves around an angry young man named Ramachari and his relationship with his teacher, who happens to be childless. Credit: IMDb
'Raatchasi': Directed by Sy Gowthamraj, the film follows Geetha Rani (Jyothika), a headmaster, who implements different plans to reform a poorly-run government school into one of the best schools in the state. However, she faces numerous hurdles, including interventions by a corrupt MLA. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Taare Zameen Par': Directed by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, the movie follows an eight-year-old, Ishaan, who is dyslexic. Misunderstood as being lazy, he is shipped off to a boarding school. There, his art teacher takes him under his wing and the two develop a special bond. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Care of Footpath': This movie generated lots of noise before it was released in 2006. It was directed by the youngest filmmaker in the world, Kishan Shrikanth, who was nine years old then. It follows an orphan boy's educational journey and his bond with an old lady who adopts him. Credit: IMDb
'Manikyakall'u: This 2011 Malayalam drama film is about a young teacher who arrives at a village school and tries to bring about a change in student attitudes. The movie is loosely based on the life story of the students and teachers of the Govt Brennan School, Thalassery and stars Prithviraj and Samvrutha Sunil in the lead roles. Credit: IMDb
Tigmanshu Dhulia to Reema Kagti, 5 directors who have dominated the OTT Space
The rise of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms has revolutionized the entertainment industry, offering viewers a plethora of engaging content. Behind these successful OTT shows are visionary directors who have contributed immensely to this space. Here, we highlight five exemplary directors who have made their mark on the OTT space with their exceptional storytelling and groundbreaking series.
Tigmandhu Dhulia to Reema Kagti, 5 Directors who have dominated the OTT Space
Sahil Sangha, known for his success with the family sitcom 'Mind the Malhotras', which aired for two seasons, has expanded his repertoire in the OTT space. Sangha has now ventured into the genre of suspense and thrill with 'Kafas' streaming now on SonyLIV, which showcases his ability to captivate audiences with intense, dynamic and engaging storylines. Credit: Instagram/sahil_insta_sangha
Hansal Mehta, known for his realistic and hard-hitting storytelling, created a masterpiece with the OTT series, 'Scam' produced by Applause Entertainment. Mehta's storytelling skills combined with impeccable performances by the cast delivered a gripping narrative that kept viewers engaged. Credit: Instagram/@hansalmehta
Talented filmmaker Reema Kagti made waves in the OTT space with her gripping series 'Dahaad', under the banner of Tiger Baby productions. Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, this intense show captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and outstanding performances. Credit: Instagram/@reemakagti1
Raj and DK: The dynamic duo of Raj and DK took over fans' hearts with their popular and binge-worthy shows ‘Farzi’, and 'Family Man'. Raj and DK's directorial finesse shines through in their ability to create entertaining and engaging narratives. Credit: Instagram/@rajanddk
Tigmanshu Dhulia, a director well-loved by Indian households, showcased his brilliance in the OTT space with the series 'Criminal Justice' under the banner of Applause Entertainment. This all-time favorite show thrilled audiences with its suspenseful and intense storyline. Credit: Instagram/@tigmanshu_d
News in Pics: July 3; Best shots from around the world
View of tyres set on fire on a street after a Palestinian was killed during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo
Australia's Pat Cummins after the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view of fishing boats covered with tarpaulin sheets parked on the shore, before the start of the monsoon season, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters holding portraits of party MLAs, who joined the Maharashtra government, after spraying black paint on their faces, shout slogans, at the NCP office, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
J&K Police Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) member rescues an Amarnath yatri while shifting him from Barimarg medical camp to Domail, in Anantnag
Today's Horoscope – July 3, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – July 3, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You have the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
France violence: Hundreds arrested in 5th night of unrest
Unrest and riot-like situations continue to shake France for a fifth night, as authorities arrested hundreds of people nationwide overnight Saturday, and demonstrators clashed with police officers in riot gear. With the looting, fires, and setting off of fireworks, Paris and its suburbs were plagued by fresh incidents of violence after the death of a teenager in Nanterre.
France violence: Hundreds arrested in 5th night of unrest.
The violent protests that have shaken France in response to the killing of a 17-year-old by a police officer continued for a fifth night, as authorities arrested hundreds of people nationwide overnight Saturday (July 1), and demonstrators clashed with police officers in riot gear. Credit: Reuters Photo
A government minister described the evening as calmer than recent ones, but local news media reported rioting, looting and clashes in Marseille, the second-largest city in France. Credit: Reuters Photo
While the number of officers deployed across the country had not increased, more were sent to quell protesters in Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille, according to the interior minister, Gérald Darmanin. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tensions continue to remain high after the funeral Saturday for the 17-year-old, of Algerian and Moroccan descent, who was fatally shot Tuesday during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a Paris suburb. Credit: Reuters Photo
Many protesters related with the victim, connecting his fate with their own experiences of neglect and racial discrimination in France’s poorer urban suburbs. Credit: Reuters Photo
In a statement on Twitter early Sunday, Darmanin, the interior minister, said 427 people had been arrested overnight Saturday. On Friday night, more than 1,300 had been detained. He added that 45,000 police officers had been deployed across the country on Saturday evening, a number similar to the night before. Credit: Reuters photo