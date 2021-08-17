Haiti earthquake: Death toll crosses 1,300, over 6,000 injured
UPDATED : Aug 17 2021, 12:49 IST
Haiti's hospitals were swamped with thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits.
The death toll from Haiti's powerful earthquake jumped to over 1,300, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president's assassination. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Les Cayes, as in other hard-hit cities on the southwestern peninsula, most of the population spent the night sleeping outdoors in front of their houses -- or what remained of them -- amid fears of new aftershocks. Credit: Reuters Photo
The streets there were filled with the grinding of heavy equipment lifting debris from collapsed buildings, as well as the quieter sounds of people pulling away rubble by hand while searching for the missing. Credit: Reuters Photo
At least 1,297 people were killed in the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince. Credit: Reuters Photo
Some 13,600 buildings were destroyed and more than 13,700 damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 6000 people injured. Credit: Reuters Photo
Haiti already was struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the political uncertainty following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse when the earthquake sent residents rushing to the streets. Credit: Reuters Photo
People search for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed hotel after 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
Injured earthquake victims continued to stream into Les Cayes' overwhelmed general hospital, three days after the earthquake struck. Patients waited to be treated on stair steps, in corridors and the hospital's open veranda. Credit: Reuters Photo
Political bigwigs pay tributes to late former PM Vajpayee
UPDATED : Aug 17 2021, 12:46 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on the occasion of his third death anniversary in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on the occasion of his third death anniversary in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his rich tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath offers floral tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leaders pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister Hardeep Puri pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP President JP Nadda pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, August 17: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics, August 17: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 17 2021, 08:45 IST
raqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession during the month of Muharram leading up to the day of Ashura, in Iraq's holy city of Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Markati, near Athens, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
A screen displays the US President Joe Biden's remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman places a stone with the name of a relative outside the Casa Rosada government house during the “march of the stones” in homage to Covid-19 victims, in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
A diver performs near the Indonesian flag during an underwater celebration of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day at an aquarium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Evacuees crowd the interior of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, carrying some 640 Afghans to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of England's James Anderson, with India winning the 2nd test at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 17 2021, 00:02 IST
Today's Horoscope - August 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Not the time to be aggressive at work. For the straightforward Arien, diplomacy is difficult but it has to be acquired. New skills in work earn you respect. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Romance may be a little low-key today. Travel plans take shape, a trip abroad notwithstanding. You can expect opposition at work. Confronting a situation will cause misunderstandings | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner is moody, and demands more of your time and attention that you are unwilling to give | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Friends give great joy, new acquaintances made, and new friendships forged | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partner means well, but maybe temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit Pixabay Photo
Libra | Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Children do well, little cause for anxiety. You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Past partners are likely to reappear. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Minor health problems crop up, so important to stay cool. Stay mellow | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Get involved in sports or fitness programmes that attract you | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You have to let go of your past. The week seems enticing, and you attract new admirers. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You will learn valuable skills if you sign up for seminars today. Say no to get-rich-quickly schemes and don’t sign contracts. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Money may roll in from unexpected quarters. A good time for investments and savings plans. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Afghans flee Kabul as Taliban tightens grip
UPDATED : Aug 16 2021, 16:22 IST
US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching any flight out after the Taliban takeover.
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the war. Credit: AFP Photo
US soldiers take up their positions as they secure the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
The situation caused such a commotion that US troops fired into the air to restore order and all commercial flights were cancelled. Credit: AFP Photo