Mason Mount, Manchester United's latest signing from Chelsea, has been given the iconic number 7 shirt that was left vacant after Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit from the club. Since Ronaldo left the club for the first time in 2009 when he joined Real Madrid, no other player has been able to do justice to the legendary United shirt. His poetic return to the club made United fans finally believe that the number 7 shirt has found its true calling. However, it now remains to be seen whether Mount manages to bear the weight of the historic jersey that Ronaldo first wore as a lanky teenager when he first played for the club. Here we take a look at some of the most iconic players to have worn this legendary number for United.