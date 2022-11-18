Nayanthara is inarguably one of the most sought-after stars in the South Indian film industry. The acting powerhouse created her own path and has emerged as the 'Lady Superstar' of South Indian cinema. She achieved this with her effective screen presence and wise selection of roles. Today, as she turns 38, here is a look at Nayanthara's movies that helped her emerge as the undisputed 'Lady Superstar'.