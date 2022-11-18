Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Best movies of the 'Lady Superstar'
UPDATED : Nov 18 2022, 14:36 IST
Nayanthara is inarguably one of the most sought-after stars in the South Indian film industry. The acting powerhouse created her own path and has emerged as the 'Lady Superstar' of South Indian cinema. She achieved this with her effective screen presence and wise selection of roles. Today, as she turns 38, here is a look at Nayanthara's movies that helped her emerge as the undisputed 'Lady Superstar'.
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Best Movies of the 'Lady Superstar'
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015): The black comedy clicked with the audience mainly because of Nayanthara's crackling chemistry with Vijay Sethupathi. The Dhanush-backed movie emerged as a big hit, receiving rave reviews from all corners. This is a very special film for Nayan as she met Vignesh Shivan for the very first time and their love blossomed over the years. Credit: Special Arrangement
Maya (2015): Widely regarded as the film that marked the beginning of her reign at the box office, 'Maya' was a supernatural thriller that revolved around what happens when a struggling ad filmmaker has a few eerie experiences while dealing with financial hardships. It did well at the box office and helped Nayanthara bag her first International Film Academy Award. Credit: Special Arrangement
Aramm (2017): The actor played the role of a responsible IAS officer in the Gopi Nainar-helmed drama, which revolved around the system's efforts to rescue a child who falls into a pothole. Nayanthara's graceful body language added a new dimension to the hard-hitting story. Aramm, shot on a limited budget emerged as a critical and commercial success. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kolamaavu Kokila (2018): The black comedy drama featured Nayanthara in the role of a naïve young woman who is forced to enter the drug trade when her mother is diagnosed with lung cancer. It had a captivating screenplay and proved to be a showreel for the ace actor. Credit: Special Arrangement
Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018): The movie revolved around what happens when Nayanthara's character, a 'cop', locks horns with a 'serial killer'. The actor hit the right notes with her confident screen presence and did justice to a complex character. The film opened to a thunderous response in Tamil Nadu and helped her consolidate her standing in the industry. Credit: Special Arrangement
News in Pics, November 18, 2022: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 18 2022, 05:21 IST
Local residents attend an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson on November 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers are backdropped by the skyline of Doha as they walk along the Corniche seafront promenade in Doha early morning on November 17, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistani naval marine take part in a drill during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 at the beach in Karachi on November 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his round-robin match against Norway's Casper Ruud on November 17, 2022 at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin. Credit: AFP Photo
Argentine fans hold up a portrait of late football star Diego Maradona while waiting for the arrival of Argentina’s football team outside of their base camp in Doha on November 17, 2022 ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Boys run along the dried-up portion of a riverbed on the banks of river Ganges in Prayagraj, on November 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 18 2022, 00:24 IST
Today's Horoscope - November 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Colour: Honey | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Colour: Beige | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Colour: Lavender | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable | Colour: Scarlet Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Colour: Ivory | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Colour: Orange | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Colour: Turquoise | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Magenta | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood | Colour: Plum | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You are at your sentimental best today You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations | Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do no get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans | Colour: Bronze | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
World's top 10 highest-paid stars on Instagram (2022)
UPDATED : Nov 17 2022, 14:36 IST
instagram influencers | Instagram | social media influencers | Social media |
Image-sharing platform Instagram remains one of the most popular social media networks for influencer marketing, and here we list the top ten highest-paid celebrities who charge millions of dollars per post on their account, according to a report by social media marketing company Hopper HQ.
World's top 10 highest-paid stars on Instagram (2022)
Rank 10| Kendall Jenner - $1.29m per post. Credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner
Rank 09| Khloe Kardashian - $1.32m per post. Credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian
Rank 08| Beyonce - $1.39m per post. Credit: Instagram/@beyonce
Rank 07| Ariana Grande - $1.68m per post. Credit: Instagram/@arianagrande
Rank 06| Kim Kardashian - $1.68m per post. Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Rank 05| Dwayne Johnson - $1.71m per post. Credit: Instagram/@therock
Rank 04| Selena Gomez - $1.73m per post. Credit: Instagram/@selenagomez
Rank 03| Lionel Messi - $1.77m per post. Credit: Instagram/@leomessi
Rank 02| Kylie Jenner - $1.82m per post. Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Rank 01| Cristiano Ronaldo - $2.39m per post. Credit: Instagram/cristiano
News in Pics, November 17, 2022: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 17 2022, 05:40 IST
Police experts examine a crater after a missile strike in a village, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on November 16, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their round-robin match on November 16, 2022 at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin.
Spectators cheer as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Kenyan soldiers sit on a vehicle in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on November 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday November 16, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo