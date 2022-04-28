Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 10 lesser known facts about actress
One of the highest-paid stars in South Industry, Samantha is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and social media is flooded with wishes for her. On her big day, we take a look at look at ten lesser-known facts about this self-made star you must know.
- 1 /11
Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 10 lesser known facts about actress
- 2 /11
Not many know that Samantha’s other name is Yashodha. Only her close friends and family call her by that name. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 3 /11
Before entering showbiz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked as a ‘welcome girl’ - someone who gets dressed in a traditional dress to welcome and serve guests at parties and events. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 4 /11
Many believe that Samantha made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Kollywood film, ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ (2010), but it is not. Her debut movie is ‘Moscowin Kavery’ (2010) which was helmed by Ravi Varman. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 5 /11
Samantha, who made a niche place for herself in this showbiz, rejected an Rs 200-crore marraige settlement by Chaitanya and his family. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 6 /11
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu in the same year. She won the award in 2012 for her performance in 'Neethane En Ponvasantham' - Tamil and 'Eega' - Telugu. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 7 /11
Samantha sent shockwaves by revealing that she was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. However, she overcame it with strict exercising and maintaining a healthy diet. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 8 /11
Samantha is a huge admirer of British actress Audrey Hepburn and has confessed her love for acting in several media interviews. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 9 /11
Samantha Ruth Prabhu received great appreciation for her acting in the Hindi web series ‘Family Man 2’ and many believe that this is her first outing. Well, it is not, she was earlier seen in Pratik Babbar and Amy Jackson starrer romantic movie ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ (2012). Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 10 /11
Samantha may be South Indian, but her love for Japanese cuisine is unbeatable. She loves sushi the most and can't say no to this dish. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 11 /11
Samantha runs an NGO named Pratyusha Support which works for the welfare of poor kids and women. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
