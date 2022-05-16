Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal! Interesting facts to know about him
UPDATED : May 16 2022, 14:18 IST
vicky kaushal | Bollywood news | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
Wishing Vicky Kaushal a very Happy Birthday! The actor turns 34 today. Known for his powerful acting skills, Vicky has carved a niche for himself as one of the finest actors in the industry. He has proved his versatility in a very short span. Here we list some interesting facts about him that every fan must know!
Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal! Interesting facts to know about him
Vicky Kaushal completed his studies before stepping into the glamour world. He holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2009. In this photo, Vicky is seen with his classmates. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
Vicky joined Kishore Namit Kapoor's academy to learn acting. He is also a trained dancer. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
Kaushal entered showbiz as an assistant director. He assisted Anurag Kashyap in the crime drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in 2012. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
Not many people knew that Vicky even has an ear for music and has learnt to play the veena. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
Many believe that Masaan (2015) was Vicky’s debut movie. Well, Vicky made his screen debut with Sameer Sharma’s ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’ in 2012. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
Vicky was one of the actors to get featured on Forbes's '30 under 30'. The publication recognised his work and featured him in 2018. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
The actor believes in a strict diet and workout regime but is also a big foodie. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
While the stars boast about their ultra-luxurious lifestyles, Vicky spoke about his humble beginnings and shared that he grew up in a 10x10 Chawl in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
Vicky's brother Sunny also followed his footsteps and started assisting the filmmakers. He later took up acting. Vicky stood by him in shaping his career. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
Vicky is one of the highest-earning actors in the Hindi film industry right now. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
