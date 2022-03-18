Happy Holi 2022! See how the stars are celebrating the festival of colours
Holi celebrations began with fervour as celebrities took to social media and gave a glimpse of how they celebrated the festival of colours.
Happy Holi 2022! See how the stars are celebrating
Mouni Roy, who is celebrating her first Holi post-marriage, took to social media and shared a series of photos where she was seen playing Holi with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Credit: Instagram/imouniroy
Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Holi with their family. Katrina took to Instagram and posted a selfie from her intimate celebrations. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Anupam Kher celebrated Holi with 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi. Credit: Twitter/@AnupamPKher
Actor Shanvi Sri was seen celebrating Holi with full enthusiasm. Credit: Instagram/shanvisri
Soha Ali Khan celebrated the festival of colours with her daughter Inaaya and friends. Credit: Instagram/sakpataudi
Actor Sharath Padmanabh also shared a series of pictures with his face smeared with colours to wish fans on Holi. Credit: Instagram/sharath_padmanabh
Cricketer Mayank Agarwal posted an adorable picture and wished everyone a Happy Holi! Credit: Instagram/mayankagarawal
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a beautiful throwback picture with his wife Jaya Bachchan to wish everyone on Holi. Credit: Instagram/amitabhbachchan
Actor Kishen Bilagali posted a splashy picture to wish his fans on Holi. Credit: Instagram/ kishenbilagali
Bhavana Menon went down memory lane and posted these working stills from her film Bhajarangi 2 to wish everyone on Holi. Credit: Instagram/bhavzmenon
Women's national cricket team, who are in New Zealand for ICC ODI World Cup, celebrated Holi in Auckland. Credit: Instagram/indiancricketteam
Arjun Rampal posted a lovely family photo to wish fans on Holi. Credit: Instagram/rampal72
BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with great zeal; See Pics
While the whole nation is celebrating Holi, BSF Jawans away from homes, celebrated the festival of colours with their colleagues at the border. Here we bring some pictures of BSF Jawans celebrating the festival of colours with great passion.
BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with great zeal; See Pics
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers apply colours as they celebrate Holi at the India-Pakistan border of Golpattan, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Jawans were also clicked dancing to the dhol beats while celebrate the festival of colour. Credit: AFP Photo
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers sing songs and dance as they play Holi at the Indo-Pak border of Golpattan, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Daubed in colours BSF Jawans were seen celebrating the festival with great zeal. Credit: PTI Photo
BSF Jawans sing and dance as they celebrate Holi in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
On the outskirts of Agartala, BSF Jawans were seen celebrating the festival with the Border Guard of Bangladesh. Credit: PTI Photo
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh apply colours during the Holi festival, on the outskirts of Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel play with colours at battalion headquarter in Ajnala village, some 28 Km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Here's how Punjabi celebs celebrated Holi; See Pics
Celebrities from Haryana and Punjab graced Jogender Singh's Holi party which was celebrated with great pomp in Rohtak. The festival saw some well-known celebrities from showbiz and politicians from Haryana and Punjab gracing the occasion. Take a look at the pictures...
Here's how Punjabi celebs celebrated Holi; See Pics
The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great pomp in the house of Dr. Jogender Singh, Founder of OPJS University in Rohtak. Celebrities and politicians from Punjab and Haryana were seen catching on to the Holi vibe at his party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Anamika Baba shakes her legs with Ajay Hooda at the Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vindu Dara Singh arrives in style for Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Stand-up comedian Khayali Saharan gestures as he arrives for Jogender Singh's party in Rohtak. Credit: Special Arrangement
Anamika Baba and Ajay Hooda pose together for a photo. Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Rubby Chauhan strikes an animated pose during Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Punjabi actress Sheeba looks radiant in white at Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
TV actress Shilpa Raizada gets clicked during Jogender Singh's Holi party in Rohtak. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sonali Phogat poses as she arrives for Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Holi celebrated with great fervour across India; See Pics
Followed by a gap of two years during which the COVID-19 pandemic marred festive celebrations, Holi was celebrated across the nation with great zeal and fervour as people stepped out of their homes with 'pichkaris' and colours and kept the traditional fervour and essence of the festival alive. Take a look at the pictures...
Holi celebrated with great fervour across India; See Pics
People play with colours during Holi festival in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Hundreds of people gathered at Fancy Bazar, in Guwahati to celebrate Holi. Credit: PTI Photo
Revelers celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
People play with dry colours and smoke bombs during the Holi festival, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with dry colours during Holi festival, in Nadia, West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
Priests spray coloured water on the devotees during the Holi celebrations at a temple premises in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Women play with dry colours in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
People groove to some peppy songs as they celebrate the spring festival of Holi in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Women play with dry colours as they pose for photographs during the Holi festival, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with dry colours during the Holi festival in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees play Holi with flowers inside the Lord Jagannath Temple, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Students apply colours to each other during the Holi celebrations in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Students are seen playing with dry colours during the Holi festival in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics: Politicians soak in the spirit of Holi
Followed by a gap of two years during which the Covid-19 pandemic marred festive celebrations, the country celebrated the much-awaited festival of colours with great passion. Here we take a look at the political leaders celebrating the festival of colours with enthusiasm great zeal.
In Pics: Politicians soak in the spirit of Holi
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi grooves to the dhol during the Holi celebrations at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhana Singh and supporters celebrate Holi, at their residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi plays Holi at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda celebrates Holi festival, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gestures for the photographers during the Holi celebrations at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan croons during the Holi celebrations, at his residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
Daubed in colours, a guest dances her heart out on dhol beats. Credit: PTI Photo
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also tried his hands playing the drums during the Holi festival at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia plays with colours, with his friends and family during the Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@msisodia