Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion
As Russia continue to pound Ukraine with heavy missiles artillery, distressing images showing the barbaric reality of the Ukrainians and other nationals struck in the war-torn zone went viral across all social media platforms. These heartwrenching pictures of burnt cars, damaged buildings and charred bodies reveal the scale of destruction.
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A girl reacts during air raid signal as people wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man gets emotional as he sits inside a vehicle damaged by shelling, in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
A woman reacts next to her damaged house following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
A local, who lost his wife Katia in the shelling, stands on the rubble of his house in Zhytomyr after it was destroyed by a Russian bombing. Credit: AFP Photo
A child rests on a suitcase after crossing the Moldova-Ukraine border checkpoint near the town of Palanca. Credit: AFP Photo
People click photos of the remains of a shell standing behind the cordoned off area in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
People react beside the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A girl fleeing the conflict in Ukraine looks on from inside of a bus heading to the Moldovan capital Chisinau. Credit: AFP Photo
Newborn boy Ivan reacts next to his mother as they take shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
A local resident weeps to the sound of shell explosions in a bomb shelter in Mykolaivka (Nikolaevka) in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A young boy from Kyiv sheds tears as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman is captured in a pensive mood as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
A woman inspects the front building which was destroyed by recent shelling on a check-point in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Amid Russian assault, where Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to?
In just seven days since Russia's invasion, Ukraine has witnessed the mass exodus of a whopping one million people fleeing to neighbouring countries. The UN refugee agency said the refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine's population — which the World Bank counted at 44 million at the end of 2020 — on the move across borders ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. From Poland, Belarus to Slovakia, here we list the countries where the Ukrainians are fleeing to according to the UN refugee agency's rapidly rising tally till March 2...
Russia's intensifying attack on Ukraine has forced 1 million people to leave in what one UN official predicted could become Europe's “biggest refugee crisis this century.”
Around 575,100 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on February 24. Credit: AFP Photo
Some 116,348 people from Ukraine had gone to Hungary to the south. Credit: Reuters Photo
UNHCR said 79,315 people who fled Ukraine were now in Moldova. Credit: AFP Photo
Slovakia, which shares a 97 km border with Ukraine, has welcomed 71,200 refugees. Credit: AP Photo
Meanwhile, some 69,600 refugees have gone to other European countries. Credit: AFP Photo
Braving snow and sub-freezing temperatures, thousands of refugees continued to flee Ukraine into neighbouring Romania through the Siret border crossing. Credit: AFP Photo
The refugees, many of them youngsters, have found shelter in Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
Amid the heavy shelling, 341 refugees have travelled nearly 500 kms and arrived in Belarus, according to UNHCR. Credit: AP Photo
IAF planes bring back stranded citizens from Ukraine
As part of Operation Ganga, three IAF C-17 Globemaster aircrafts carrying nearly 630 passengers, mostly students, returned to Hindon airbase near Delhi from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow in the early hours of Thursday. Take a look at some of the pictures here.
As part of Operation Ganga, three IAF C-17 Globemaster aircrafts carrying nearly 630 passengers, mostly students, returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday from the Romanian capital of Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest, and Polish city Rzeszow. Credit: PTI Photo
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt received the Indian nationals upon their arrival and interacted with them. Credit: PTI Photo
Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, four ministers were deployed by the Government of India to oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals in Ukraine's neighbouring countries. Credit: PTI Photo
The American C-17 Globemasters are the most capable of flying long distances with around 400 passengers and have earlier played a key role in evacuating Indians from Kabul when Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban in August 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying relief material. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC
Reportedly, a total of 17000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the Russian assault, and Operation Ganga flight services have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of the remaining students stuck in the war-torn country. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, pose for the photographs upon their arrival at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI Photo
An IAF C-17 transport aircraft ready to fly for Romania to bring back Indian nationals. Credit: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD
News in Pics, March 3: Best shots from around the world
At least three people were killed and 18 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, which borders on Afghanistan and Iran, officials said. Credit: AFP Photo
Australian authorities issued fresh evacuation orders for thousands of Sydney residents after heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Australia's largest city, with officials warning of worse to come. Credit: AFP Photo
A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to senior Biden administration officials and a European official. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. Credit: iStock Photo
Belarus claimed that Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine following which they were placed in a refugee camp in Romania. Credit: AFP Photo
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West officially ended when a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from the rapper now known as Ye. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Palacio Piratini, seat of the Rio Grande do Sul state Government, is illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the population of the country that is suffering from a military offensive from Russia, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
