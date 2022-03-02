In just seven days since Russia's invasion, Ukraine has witnessed the mass exodus of a whopping one million people fleeing to neighbouring countries. The UN refugee agency said the refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine's population — which the World Bank counted at 44 million at the end of 2020 — on the move across borders ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. From Poland, Belarus to Slovakia, here we list the countries where the Ukrainians are fleeing to according to the UN refugee agency's rapidly rising tally till March 2...

Russia's intensifying attack on Ukraine has forced 1 million people to leave in what one UN official predicted could become Europe's “biggest refugee crisis this century.”