Heavy rains wreak havoc in Delhi, normal life paralysed; See pics
Heavy rain again lashed several parts of Delhi. The city recorded 139 mm rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert' for the national capital.
Heavy rains wreak havoc in Delhi, normal life paralysed; See pics
Heavy rain again lashed several parts of Delhi. The city recorded 139 mm rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert' for the national capital. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials said the incessant rains brought the mercury down and provided relief to Delhiites. Credit: PTI Photo
The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 139 mm rainfall, while the Ridge Station registered 149.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
This is the highest one-day rain for the month of the August in at least 13 years, the officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
A man removes water from his waterlogged house after rain at Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The all-time highest rainfall was 184 mm on August 2, 1961, they added. Credit: PTI Photo
Orange alert has been issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Credit: PTI Photo
A woman wades through a waterlogged street after rain at Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A car stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rain, at Narsinghpur in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
Rains caused waterlogging in many parts of the city, including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and at the ITO. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rain at Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters. Credit: PTI Photo
