Holi 2023: Political leaders celebrate the festival of colours
UPDATED : Mar 08 2023, 21:23 IST
From Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, President of India Droupadi Murmu, to Union ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, here's a look at how politicians celebrated the Holi 2023.
- 1 /15
Holi 2023: Political leaders celebrate the festival of colours
- 2 /15
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat during Holi celebrations, in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia
- 3 /15
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings as his wife Sadhna Singh looks on during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /15
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP workers and supporters during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /15
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar
- 6 /15
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrates Holi with locals in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /15
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during Holi celebrations, in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia
- 8 /15
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dances during Holi celebrations, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /15
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also seen celebrating Holi with his supporters in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@mieknathshinde
- 10 /15
Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrates Holi at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /15
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Bhagwan Narsingh Shobhaytra' organised on the occasion of Holi, in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /15
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo watches a performance during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /15
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute during Holi festival celebrations at his residence in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /15
President Droupadi Murmu during the Holi celebrations with students of various schools, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
- 15 /15
Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju during Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@KirenRijiju
