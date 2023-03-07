Holi 2023: Sid-Kiara to VicKat, here's how your favourite celebs celebrated Holi
From Sidharth-Kiara, Vicky-Katrina to Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's how your favourite stars celebrated Holi.
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor played Holi with her kids Taimur and Jehangir. Daubed in colours, Kareena shared a series of photos on social media. Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Actor Sidharth Malhotra also posted a selfie from his first Holi celebration with his wife Kiara Advani. Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Vicky and Katrina celebrated the festival of colours with their family. The duo also gave fans a glimpse of their Holi celebrations - filled with love and rang. Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Anushka Sharma, who is on a spiritual tour, paid a tribute to her guru, Neem Karoli Baba, on the occasion of Holi. Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Bollywood's 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated Holi with hundreds of his fans in Dallas, USA. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Actress Shilpa Shetty played Holi with her kids. Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Karisma Kapoor posted some fun-filled photos from her Holi celebrations on social media. Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
News in Pics, March 8, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A crane is deployed to lift a derailed train at the scene of a railroad accident in the city of Qalyub in Qalyub province, in Egypt's Nile delta region north of the capital. Credit: AFP Photo
The wreckage of an Italian Air Force U-208 airplane is seen on the ground after collides on with another airplane in Guidonia, around 30 km south-est Rome during a training session. Credit: AFP Photo
People ride a motorcycle in a street next to the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters participate in a demonstration in Lyon, central eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
People sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a ceremony for slain Ukrainian volunteers Yuriy Horovets, Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpyuk, and Bohdan Lyagov in the Independence Square in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffins of Ukrainian volunteers Yuriy Horovets, Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpyuk, and Bohdan Lyagov after a ceremony in the Independence Square in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A man shouts at a police water truck driver during clashes with policemen during a demonstration in Lyon, central eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | At work you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break! Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 7.
Taurus | You will be able to strike a good balance between your logical and creative sides today very harmoniously. So all day long you turn in good work and are very affable and approachable. Lucky colour: Mauve. Lucky number: 2.
Gemini | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 3.
Cancer | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky colour: Jade. Lucky number: 5.
Leo | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky colour: Emerald. Lucky number: 6.
Virgo | Try not to be distracted when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It is in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Lucky colour: Tan. Lucky number: 9.
Libra | Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Your stress level seems to be high due to the unrealistic expectations placed on you. Keep cool. Lucky colour: Rust Lucky number: 4.
Scorpio | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase . Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky colour: Burgundy. Lucky number: 1.
Sagittarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky colour: Cherry-red. Lucky number: 8.
Capricorn | Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 6.
Aquarius | You are feeling overly sentimental and emotional to get much work done today. Channelize your energy into your work or rather than into your emotional life today. Money issues have to be sorted out. Lucky colour: Saffron. Lucky number: 5.
Pisces | Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. Lucky colour: Pink. Lucky number: 3.
In Pics | Top 10 World’s Best Large Airports (2023)
Here we list 'World’s 10 Best Large Airports' with over 40 million passengers annually according to the international grouping Airports Council International (ACI). The list was announced during the Airport Service Quality Awards on March 6, recognising the world’s best airports for customer experience.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has topped the list of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), according to international grouping ACI. Credit: www.mumbaiairport.com
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has bagged second spot in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). Credit: iStock Photo
Third on the list was Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China. Credit: Instagram/@mistercharm
China's Shanghai Pudong International Airport was adjudged fourth 'Best Large Airport' in the world by ACI. Credit: Reuters Photo
Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport was the third airport from China that made it to the top ten list. The airport stood fifth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@darren_casey1
Sixth 'World’s Best Large Airport' was Singapore Changi Airport which is famous for its butterfly garden, movie theatre, and swimming pool. Credit: AFP Photo
Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino airport, the largest Italian airport, is seventh on the list. Credit: Instagram/@jose_navas_jr
Turkey's Istanbul airport secured eighth spot on the list released by ACI. Credit: AFP Photo
Ninth position was taken by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, USA. Credit: Instagram/@dfwairport
California's San Francisco International Airport rounds off the top ten list of the 'World’s Best Large Airports' release by ACI. Credit: Reuters Photo
Holi 2023: Famous Holi songs that need to be on your playlist
It's that time of the year when people slip into their most comfortable white clothes and step out of their homes to splash vibrant colours on their loved ones and binge on scrumptious gujiyas. However, no Holi celebrations are complete without music and dance. Here we list some popular Holi songs which will keep you grooving.
Holi 2023: Famous Holi songs that need to be on your playlist Credit: PTI Photo
Jai Jai Shivshankar: Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan bring all shades of Holi to the floor in this foot-tapping number from the movie 'WAR'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Gali Gali: Written by Gulzar, the song from the movie 'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover and others. Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, this song will make you groove in no time. Credit: Special Arrangement
Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re: This song from the movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Dev Negi, Monali Thakur and Ikka Singh, the peppy song is enough to hit the euphoric nerves at the Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Balam Pichkari: This is one of the songs on the festival of colours from the movie 'Yeh Hawaani Hai Deewani' which became an iconic Holi song. Credit: Special Arrangement
Holi Khele Raghuveera: The Holi playlist is incomplete without listening to this song from the film 'Baghban'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Do me a favour let's play Holi: Anu Malik lives up to the expectations in this fun and peppy song from the movie 'Waqt' featuring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Credit: Special Arrangement
Holi Ke Din: This song from 'Sholay' is a still a hit number among the Holi party-goers. Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar's magical voices set the perfect party mood for the festival even today. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rang Barse: It's been over 40 years but this song from the film 'Silsila' is still a Holi favourite. Sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the song was penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Credit: Special Arrangement
Go Pagal: The song 'Go Pagal' from the movie 'Jolly LLB 2' adds to the colourful Holi celebration. It features Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Credit: Special Arrangement