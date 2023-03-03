Holi 2023: Vibrant pictures of Holi celebration from Nandgaon
Ahead of the Holi festival, people in Nandgaon were seen basking in colours as they began celebrating the festival of colours with great zeal. Holi is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated across the country. Take a look at the pictures...
Nandgaon Holi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalgun on full moon day. Credit: AFP Photo
Every year, the festival of colours is celebrated with a great zeal and enthusiasm in Nandgaon. Credit: AFP Photo
Nandgaon is one of the special places to celebrate Holi as it is a part of Braj Bhoomi, the palce where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood. Credit: AFP Photo
This place gets into a festive mood weeks before Holi and thousands of people participate in the festival every year. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with colours ahead of traditional 'Lathmar Holi', in Nandgaon. Credit: PTI Photo
Daubed in colours, people sing songs as they play Holi in Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
An artist performs as others look on during the Holi festival in Nandgaon. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with colours as they take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Reuters Photo
Holi 2023: A sneak peek into celebs' Holi with these throwback pics
Holi, the festival of colours signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of Spring in India. Holi is one of the festivals which celebrated with great zeal in the showbiz. Celebrities often share old visuals from their Holi celebration on social media as fans love to get a glimpse of the lives of their favourite stars. So, here are some of the throwback pictures of stars daubed in colours.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Even after staying miles away from India, our 'Desi Girl' celebrated the joyous festival in Los Angeles in 2022. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Vicky kaushal and Katrina Kaif: Bollyood's power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Holi with their family in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Abhishek Bachchan posted this throwback Holi photo with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya from a time before the pandemic. Credit: Instagram/@bachchan
Kunal Khemu posted a heartwarming photo with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya with dabs of red gulaal on the faces. Credit: Instagram/@kunalkemmu
Shahid Kapoor could be seen cuddling his wife in a Holi throwback pic posted by Mira Rajput. Credit: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Karisma loves a fun-filled Holi and her pic dodging a huge splash of water stands as a testament to that. Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few actors in the showbiz whose off-screen Holi moments have a huge fan following, just like this black-and-white photograph that surely has a lot of colour to it. Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Here's a throwback photo of Sunny Leone celebrating Holi with her husband and three beautiful children. Credit: Instagram/@sunnyleone
Today's Horoscope - March 3, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 9
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 7
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6
Cancer | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you’ve been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 5
Leo | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
Virgo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercising. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 2
SpaceX Dragon crew blasts off for International Space Station
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on March 2, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended monthslong stay. The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.
SpaceX Dragon crew blasts off for International Space Station Credit: Reuters Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off to the International Space Station carrying two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and the second Emirati to voyage to space on March 2. Credit: AFP Photo
The SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission launched at 12:34 am (0534 GMT) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a livestream of the launch showed. Credit: AFP Photo
NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russia's Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan al-Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates are to spend six months on the orbiting station. Credit: AFP Photo
While aboard the ISS, the Crew-6 members will conduct dozens of experiments including studying how materials burn in microgravity and researching heart, brain and cartilage functions. Credit: Reuters Photo
The current crew is the sixth to be transported by a SpaceX rocket to the ISS. The Endeavour capsule has flown into space three times previously. Credit: Reuters Photo
NASA pays SpaceX to ferry astronauts to the ISS roughly every six months. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Foreign ministers in India for G20 meet
Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Spain and others arrived in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The G20FMM is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and nearly 40 delegations are participating in this high-profile event. This is the second ministerial meeting held under India's Presidency. The first ministerial meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was held in Bengaluru.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a news conference, ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to enter the Hyderabad House, venue for a bilateral meeting, ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly gestures during an interview with Reuters after a bilateral meeting with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock leaves her hotel to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Flags of participating countries put up for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia