Karolina Bielawska of Poland was crowned Miss Universe for the year 2021 at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Besting contestants from 96 other countries, including Miss India Manasa Varanasi, who stood 11th at the international beauty pageant, Karolina clinched the title and became the second woman for Poland to get the coveted pageant back. Here's a look at the event.