As the world continues to reel under the Covid-19 pandemic, the death toll — of both people and beloved businesses — that the virus brought about continues to rise. Football clubs, which are today transforming ever-so-more from social institutions to businesses, are no exception to this. The coronavirus-induced lockdown struck a death knell to a number of clubs across the world as they were stripped of television and gate revenue. A week ago, Statista put out a data story on the top European clubs that were affected in the pocket by the pandemic. Here's a look at 12 such clubs.