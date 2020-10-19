The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has unveiled a new service Aadhaar PVC, a new debit card-sized card that fits in most wallets and can be ordered for Rs 50, including GST and speed post charges. The Aadhaar PVC card is also available for those card-holders who have not registered their mobile numbers. The new card comes with enhanced security features including QR code with photograph, demographic details, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue and print date, an embossed Aadhaar logo. Here's how to order the new Aadhaar PVC card online: