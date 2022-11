All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men's T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. England claimed its second T20 World Cup following its win in the West Indies in 2010. This win also makes England the first-ever side in men's international cricket to hold two World Cup trophies at the same time.