Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock to the city's Kanteerava stadium to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, whose last rites is likely to be performed this evening. Considered as the Kannada cinema’s reigning star, Puneeth, the youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29.