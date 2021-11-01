Puneeth Rajkumar's was laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru with full state honours on Sunday morning. The actor and celebrity television host, fondly known as 'Appu' and 'Yuvarathnaa' after his eponymous films, died at a hospital in Bengaluru Friday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack, plunging his legions of fans into a state of extreme grief and anguish.