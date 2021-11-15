In Pics| 10 Most polluted cities in the World
Here we take a look at the top 10 most polluted countries according to IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate group that is also a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP).
In Pics| 10 Most polluted cities in the World Credit: PTI Photo
1| New Delhi, India: AQI - 460. Credit: PTI Photo
2| Lahore, Pakistan: AQI - 328. Credit: AFP Photo
3| Chengdu, China: AQI - 176. Credit: AFP Photo
4| Mumbai, India: AQI - 169. Credit: PTI Photo
5| Karachi, Pakistan: AQI - 165. Credit: AFP Photo
6| Kolkata, India - AQI - 165. Credit: AFP Photo
7| Sofia, Bulgaria: AQI - 164. Credit: AFP Photo
8| Dhaka, Bangladesh: AQI - 160. Credit: AFP Photo
9| Belgrade, Serbia: AQI - 159. Credit: AFP Photo
10| Jakarta, Indonesia: AQI - 158. Credit: AFP Photo
National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Mithali Raj & others felicitated
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj and history-making Paralympic stars shared the spotlight as sporting heroes were presented with India's sporting honour by President Ram Nath Kovind at dazzling National awards in New Delhi. Check out some pictures...
National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Mithali Raj & others felicitated Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 to Neeraj Chopra for Athletics, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 to Mithali Raj for Cricket, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Kovind confers Arjuna Award 2021 on Shikhar Dhawan in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Cricket, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Abhijeet Kunte at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Lovlina Borgohain in recognition of her outstanding achievements in boxing in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Ravi Kumar in recognition of his outstanding achievements in wrestling in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Avani Lekhara, in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Para Shooting in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Manpreet Singh in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Hockey in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Pramod Bhagat in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para Badminton in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Sumit Antil in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para Athletics in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Sreejesh PR in recognition of his outstanding achievements in hockey in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
In Pics | Inside Bhopal's revamped Rani Kamalapati Railway station
PM Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal and launch multiple initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh. Check out pics of the new railway station.
In Pics | Inside Bhopal's revamped Rani Kamalapati Railway station
The renovated Habibganj Railway station will now be known after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, who is considered the last Hindu queen of Bhopal. Credit: PIB Photo
The railway station is redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Credit: PIB Photo
The station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities. Credit: PIB Photo
The new building also takes into account the ease of mobility for the physically challenged. Credit: PIB Photo
The station is revamped as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport, according to officials. Credit: PIB Photo
A view from the insides of revamped railway station. Credit: PIB Photo
The PM is set to flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain routes, the officials said. Credit: PIB Photo
An aerial view of the railway station. Credit: PIB Photo
Daily life disrupted as heavy rains flood Kanyakumari
After paralysing Chennai for nearly a week, the rains have now shifted to south Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari. Disrupting daily life, several places in the district are partially submerged in water and there were reports of water entering the homes in many low-lying areas. While the authority has taken swift actions to combat this situation. Here we take a look at some pictures that narrate the condition of the town.
Daily life disrupted as heavy rains flood Kanyakumari Credit: PTI Photo
After paralysing Chennai for nearly a week, the rains have now shifted to south Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
Disrupting daily life, several places in the district are partially submerged in water and there were reports of water entering the homes in many low-lying areas. Credit: PTI Photo
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), many parts of the district received an average rainfall of 77.2 mm, while eight places recorded more than 100 mm rains in the past 24 hours till November 12, 08:00 am. Credit: PTI Photo
Firefighters evacuate people from a flooded area after heavy rain in Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
The water level in four reservoirs is rising due to incessant rains at the catchment areas. Credit: PTI Photo
Heavy rains partially submerged religious places also. Several shrines are partially submerged in water. Credit: PTI Photo
Rescue and relief operations are on in full swing in flood stricken Kanyakumari. IN this photo, Nagercoil Municipal Corporation are seen helping residents. Credit: PTI Photo
College students being rescued from their hostel after flooding in the area following heavy rains, in Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
Nagercoil Municipal Corporation personnel carry out rescue operations after flooding in the Oottuvazmadam area near Nagercoil, in Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
People are seen standing in a waterlogged areas in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
People being rescued using earth mover in a waterlogged area in Nagercoil. Credit: PTI Photo
People wade through a waterlogged road due to heavy rain, at Pazhayar in Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: A look at the winners over the years
From Australia to India, here we take a look at the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup winners over the years...
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: A look at the winners over the years
Australia scripted history by clinching their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021. They beat New Zealand by eight wickets in a nail-biting final game. Credit: AP Photo
In 2016, West Indies emerged as the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice. Windies beat England in a last-over thriller match. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Under the captainship of Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka lifted their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy in 2014. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Windies won the fourth edition of the T20 World Cup in 2012. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
England won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2010. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Pakistan came back strongly in the second edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2009 and clinched the title by defeating Sri Lanka. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Team India beat Pakistan to lift the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com