In Pics | 5 places to visit in India during monsoon
Visiting different places during the monsoon season can be a unique and beautiful experience. Here are some suggestions for places to visit in India during the monsoon.
- 1 /6
In Pics | 5 places to visit in India during monsoon. Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /6
Munnar, Kerala: Located in the Western Ghats, Munnar is renowned for its tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. The monsoon season adds a magical touch to the lush greenery and makes it an ideal time to visit. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Coorg, Karnataka: Karnataka's picturesque hill station Coorg is known for the coffee plantations, misty landscapes. This place comes alive during the monsoon and offers a serene and rejuvenating experience. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /6
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: Known as one of the wettest places on the planet, Cherrapunji receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. The region's lush green landscapes, living root bridges, and numerous waterfalls make it a unique destination to experience the monsoon. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Alleppey, Kerala: Alleppey, also called Alappuzha, is famous for its backwaters and houseboat cruises. The monsoon season adds a romantic charm to the serene backwaters, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of Kerala's coastal landscape. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /6
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra: Nestled in the Sahyadri Mountain Range, Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station in Maharashtra. The region comes alive with cascading waterfalls, misty valleys, and strawberry farms during the monsoon, offering a refreshing retreat. Credit: Instagram/@khattu_tara
WTC Final 2023 | 5 Indian batsmen to watch out for
With just one day to go before the start of the ICC World Test Championship final, here we list five Indian batsmen to watch out for in the ICC World Test Championship final. The WTC final will be played at The Oval in the UK, from June 7-11.
- 1 /6
WTC Final 2023 | 5 Indian batsmen to watch out for
- 2 /6
Cheteshwar Pujara: Pujara is known for his strong defensive technique and his resilience. He has a good track record against Aussies and has played crucial roles in several significant victories. He is expected to live up to the expectation and help Team India in putting up a decent score on the board. Credit: BCCI
- 3 /6
Ajinkya Rahane: After a hiatus of 16 months, Rahane is back in Team India. Rahane is expected to make the most of this opportunity as he will re-establish himself in test cricket. With over 82 matches and almost 5000 runs under his kitty, Rahane is definitely one batsman who will have all attention when he comes out to bat. Credit: BCCI
- 4 /6
India skipper Rohit Sharma will head into the World Test Championship final against Australia knowing that the conditions pose a stiff challenge to batsmen especially with the new ball. He knows he is up for a big task and is expected to lead the team from front. Credit: BCCI
- 5 /6
Shubman Gill: Shubman proved his mettle in batting by scoring 890 runs in the IPL 2023. He is expected to continue his dream run at the WTC Final and is one of the Indian batsmen who'll be having all eyes on him. Credit: BCCI
- 6 /6
Virat Kohli: Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli has an impressive track record against Aussies and is expected to play a crucial role in WTC final. Credit: BCCI
News in Pics, June 6, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /4
A traditional annual event to express gratitude for the harvest and reject reinforcements at Tegalsambi village in Jepara. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /4
A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /4
Scientist and lecturer Syafyudin Yusuf, 54, dives as he investigates coral in the waters of Badi Island. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /4
A local woman holds her dog at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 6, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 6, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Planning a weekend getaway soon could put a new spin on familiar relationship. Lucky colour: Blue. Lucky number: 9
- 3 /13
Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. You are by nature slow to react to events, but you may go overboard on this one. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 3
- 4 /13
Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters advised. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable .Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 7
- 5 /13
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities. A trip could open new doors in terms of friendships. Lucky colour: Linen. Lucky number: 8
- 6 /13
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky colour: Plum. Lucky number: 5
- 7 /13
Disharmony at home can make you stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 4
- 8 /13
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 5
- 9 /13
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky number: 8
- 10 /13
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with a partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study. Lucky colour: garnet Lucky number: 4
- 11 /13
An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. A fitness regime could work wonders for your overall well being. You can't always live on love and air! Lucky colour: Sea-green Lucky number: 5
- 12 /13
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting. Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 2
- 13 /13
It is very important for you to stay focused today. This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Lucky colour: Caramel Lucky number: 6
NIRF Rankings 2023 | Top 10 Educational Universities in India
The government has released India Rankings 2023 (NIRF), which lists the top ten Educational Universities in India. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is an initiative of the Government of India that ranks higher education institutions in India based on various parameters such as teaching, learning, research, and overall performance. Let us take a look!
- 1 /11
NIRF Rankings 2023 | Top 10 Educational Universities in India
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | University of Hyderabad was the tenth best varsity in India, according to NIRF 2023 rankings. Credit: DH Photo
- 3 /11
Rank 09 | Founded by Sir Sayyid Ahmad Khan in 1875, the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) stood ninth on the list. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /11
Rank 08 | Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University, is one of the most popular engineering institutions in India and was adjudged eighth best educational university in NIRF 2023 Rankings. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
Rank 07 | Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth in Coimbatore occupied the seventh position. Credit: Facebook/@AmritaUniversity
- 6 /11
Rank 06 | Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal was ranked sixth on the list. Credit: Twitter/@MAHE_Manipal
- 7 /11
Rank 05 | Situated in the holy city of Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University secured the fifth place. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 8 /11
Rank 04 | Fourth best university in India was bagged by Kolkata's Jadavpur University. Credit: Instagram/@jadavpuruniversity.kolkata
- 9 /11
Rank 03 | Jamia Millia Islamia, one of the top public universities in New Delhi, stood third on the list. Credit: Instagram/@jamiamilliaislamia_official
- 10 /11
Rank 02 | Established in 1969, the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi came second on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Rank 01 | The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was adjudged the best university and research institution. Credit: Janardhan BK/DH Photo