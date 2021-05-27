In Pics | 5 strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world
Here we take a look at some strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world.
In Pics | 5 strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world
Sand Therapy: People around the world visit Cairo to undertake ‘Sand therapy’, wherein people bury themselves under the sand during the hottest time of the day believing it will cure sexual impotency. Credit: Getty Photo
Urine Healing: Villagers in Cambodia believe that urine of cow, snakes and turtles have superpowers and have the potential to heal any disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bee Venom Therapy: Majorly practiced in Palestine, this treatment advises practitioners to use the venom of honeybees to treat epilepsy, spinal disorders, hearing problems and nasal allergy. Credit: AFP Photo
Cow Dung Therapy: While the world is reeling under coronavirus, people in Gujrat practice cow dung therapy to ward off Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Russia, schools make kindergarten kids pour cold water on themselves in freezing cold. They believe this will improve their health and keep them fit. Credit: Unsplash Photo
Mud Therapy: This is practiced in many countries, especially in the Middle East. People smear mud on themselves in this therapy, believing this will cure diseases. The mineral mud is believed to be able to alleviate pain from rheumatoid arthritis, sequela of traumatisms and peripheral nervous system diseases. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | The world's cheapest countries to buy petrol
Amid the surging fuel prices in India, let's take a look at the countries across the globe with the cheapest fuel prices (The list is based on data on globalpetrolprices.com as of May 27):
($1 = Rs 72.60)
In Pics | The world's cheapest countries to buy petrol
Venezuela – Rs 0.15 ($0.02) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Iran – Rs 0.94 ($0.013) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Saudi Arabia – Rs 10.08 ($0.139) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Angola – Rs 15.24 ($0.210) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Algeria – Rs 15.74 ($0.217) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kuwait – Rs 27.72 ($0.382) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Turkmenistan – 27.93 ($0.385) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ecuador – Rs 28.37 ($0.391) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bahrain – Rs 30.76 ($0.424) per litre. Credit: AFP Photo
Egypt – Rs 31.27 ($0.431) per litre. Credit: AFP Photo
Top 10 countries with most powerful passports - In Pictures
Here we take a look at the ‘most powerful passports’ in the world, according to Henley and Partners.
(Image Credit: Unsplash Photos)
10 Top countries with strongest passports - In Pictures
Japan has the most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to as many as 191 countries in the world.
Singapore ranks second in the list with the passport providing 190 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.
Germany and South Korean passports share the third spot with access to 189 countries.
Finland, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy rank fourth in the list. These nations' passports give access to 188 countries.
Fifth in the list is Austria and Denmark with access to 187 countries.
Sweden, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland and France are in the sixth spot providing easy access to 186 countries.
UK, US, Switzerland, Norway and Belgium citizens can travel to 185 countries.
Passports of Australia, Malta, Greece and Czech Republic have access to 184 countries.
Ninth in the list is Canada. The citizens of Canada can travel to 183 countries in the world.
Hungary features 10th in the list with access to 182 countries.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about India's first Prime Minister
On Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary, we take a look at few lesser-known facts about the architect of modern India who made unforgettable contributions to the country and the world.
(Image Credit: DH Photos)
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about India's first Prime Minister
Jawaharlal Nehru was homeschooled till he turned 15. His father Motilal Nehru made sure that his son received wholesome education at home under strict instruction of skilled tutors. In this photo, he is seen receiving honorary Doctor of Science degree from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the then maharaja of Mysuru and also Chancellor of University of Mysore.
Jawaharlal Nehru was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize more than 11 times for upholding peace in the Indian subcontinent.
Nehru was imprisoned nine times during India’s struggle for Independence. He spent a total of 3,259 days in jail.
Pt. Nehru survived four assassination attempts in his lifetime. The first attempt was made during the partition and three others in 1955, 1956 and 1961.
Over 1.5 million people from all across the country attended the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru's funeral.
In Pictures | Highest-paid South Indian actresses
From Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty to Pooja Hegde, we take a look at the highest-paid female actors in South India.
In Pictures| Highest-paid South Indian actresses
‘Baahubali’ star Anushka Shetty is one of the highest paid stars in South Indian cinema. She reportedly charges Rs 3 - 3.5 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/anushkashettyofficial
Lady Superstar Nayanthara reportedly charges Rs 2.5 - 3 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
Samantha Akkineni, who is making her OTT debut with 'Family Man 2', charges Rs 1.8 - 2.3 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
After quite a few blockbusters in her kitty, Pooja Hegde is one of the most wanted stars in Southern cinema. Pooja charges approximately Rs 2 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who keeps shuttling between Telugu and Tamil cinema, is getting Rs 1.8 crore as remuneration her films. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Multi-talented Shruti Haasan is said to have hiked her remuneration and she reportedly charges Rs 1.7 crore. She will be seen next in Prabhas’ ‘Saalar’. Credit: Instagram/shrutzhaasan
Actress Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly getting Rs 1.5 crore as remuneration. Credit: Instagram/rakulpreet
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed all with her roles in 'Geetha Govindam', 'Dear Comrade' and 'Sulthan', is reportedly receiving Rs 1.25 – 1.4 crore as remuneration. Rashmika will be seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’. Credit: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Another leading actress from south Indian cinema, Tamannaah gets anything between Rs 1 to 1.3 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks
Hansika Motwani, who has been away from the limelight for a while now, is still flooded with movie offers and producers are willing to pay in crores to cast her in their films. Credit: Instagram/ihansika