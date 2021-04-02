Ten years ago today India won its second Cricket World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka. The match is India's ultimate comeback story. The Wankhede Stadium witnessed the Indian Cricket Team lifting the World Cup after a 28-year gap since the Kapil Dev-led Indian team lifted it in 1983. Yuvraj Singh was the star of the final, scoring 58 runs from 50 balls.

The 2011 World Cup was a personal comeback story for him as well since his performance in South Africa before the World Cup was poor. Ten years later, most of the stars of the final have now retired.

Yuvraj Singh battled with and defeated cancer, and even came back to cricket for a while before retiring in 2019. While Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year, he is still actively involved in IPL and leads the Chennai Super Kings.

Sachin Tendulkar has been involved in social issues since his retirement in 2013. He was just hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19. After retiring in 2018, Gautam Gambhir launched his political career by joining the BJP. Virat Kohli currently captains the Indian Cricket Team and has improved vastly since the 2011 final.

(Image credit: Agencies)