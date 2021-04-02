In Pics | A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup
Ten years ago today India won its second Cricket World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka. The match is India's ultimate comeback story. The Wankhede Stadium witnessed the Indian Cricket Team lifting the World Cup after a 28-year gap since the Kapil Dev-led Indian team lifted it in 1983. Yuvraj Singh was the star of the final, scoring 58 runs from 50 balls.
The 2011 World Cup was a personal comeback story for him as well since his performance in South Africa before the World Cup was poor. Ten years later, most of the stars of the final have now retired.
Yuvraj Singh battled with and defeated cancer, and even came back to cricket for a while before retiring in 2019. While Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year, he is still actively involved in IPL and leads the Chennai Super Kings.
Sachin Tendulkar has been involved in social issues since his retirement in 2013. He was just hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19. After retiring in 2018, Gautam Gambhir launched his political career by joining the BJP. Virat Kohli currently captains the Indian Cricket Team and has improved vastly since the 2011 final.
(Image credit: Agencies)
A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka
The Indian cricket team won by 6 wickets after defeating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni closed the match with an unforgettable six.
The match did not have a good start for India with Virender Sehwag's dismissal after the second ball.
Sachin Tendulkar too had an early exit after just 18 runs.
A young Virat Kohli, now captain, had scored 83 runs in a partnership with Gautam Gambhir which sparked the comeback.
The Yuvraj-Dhoni partnership ended the campaign for India on a high note.
Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the World Cup and India's trump card.
In Pics | First batch of women military cops gears up to join Army
Let us take a look at the group of 100 young Indian women who are set to be inducted into the Indian Army in May as the country’s first Military Police Women:
(Inputs from DHNS, Image Credit: DH Photos by Pushkar V)
In Pics | First batch of women military cops gears up to join Army
The first batch of women Military Police recruits trained at Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bangalore.
The women recruits are given training comprising Basic Military Training and Advanced Provost Training in Bengaluru.
Between 19 and 22 years of age, this batch comprises the top 100 selectees out of two lakh applicants across the country, explained Lt-Colonel Julee, who is in charge of the training of the cadets.
According to information from the Army, 21 are graduates with college degrees and 51 have experience in the military system, having been members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).
Their presence has shaken up and challenged the largely male-dominated Army establishment. The precedent they have set creates opportunities for employment for women from agrarian backgrounds and lower economic strata.
That these women did not come from well-to-backgrounds was apparent that many in the batch were anemic when they joined, said Major Richa Chakravorty, the medical officer in charge of the training unit.
The sense of giving back to the community was a common theme among the young women recruits.
According to the Army, only three of 100 had previous experience in driving four-wheeled vehicles before joining the Army, while 41 had previously ridden motorcycles.
Their hair trimmed short, many of the young women were almost indistinguishable from their male counterparts, barring some difference in height.
Cadets have to be a minimum of 152 cm in height and during selection, have to fulfill a series of physical demands, like running for 1.6 kilometers.
The Army stresses that physical training requirements have only been slightly nudged down for women and that the training regimen between the two sexes is the same.
The salary of Sepoys is about Rs 30,000, out of which Rs 22,000 is the basic pay.
News in Pics, April 2: Best photos from around the world
Youths dressed in traditional outfits, raise Assyrian flags as they take part in an annual parade to mark the new year, also known as Akitu, in the countryside of the town of Qahtaniya, in Syria's Hasakeh province. Credit: AFP photo.
A security worker supervises the entry to a market, as the coronavirus disease cases exceed one million in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters photo.
Libyans take part in a funeral procession for 12 bodies that were identified from mass graves found in Tarhuna town, 80Km southeast of the capital. Credit: AFP photo.
The Ecuadorean presidential candidate for the CREO movement, Guillermo Lasso (L), greets a member of the party with a fist bump upon arriving in Colta, Ecuador. Credit: AFP photo.
Carlos Scott his wife Jessica and their children Zaire and Ezra get their photo taken at George Floyd Square, while the fourth day of trial continues for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Credit:Reuters photo.
View of a crowded vegetable and fruits market, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus caes, in India's Jalandhar. Credit: PTI photo.
The statue of Virgin of the Dolores, prepared to be venerated by the faithful, is seen inside a church during the Holy Week, after the annual processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease in Ronda, Spain. Credit: Reuters photo.
A person crosses the street during sunset, amid the coronavirus disease in Soweto, South Africa. Credit: Reuters photo.
People socialise in Primrose Hill park with the sun seen behind, as lockdown restrictions are eased in England, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in London. Credit: Reuters photo.
Kuwaiti policemen control cars at a check point set up on Fourth Ring road, during a curfue imposed by the authorities in abid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, in the capital Kuwait City. Credit: AFP photo.
Today's Horoscope - April 2, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 2, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | Your loyalty will pull you through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3
Virgo | You could make extra cash through creative hobbies. Loved ones cause anxiety. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 9
Libra | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky Colour: Buff. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius | You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much of time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | You are not in the mood to compromise your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 6
In Pics | How phase 2 of voting unfolded in West Bengal, Assam
The people of West Bengal and Assam on Thursday yet again stepped out to vote in the second phase of Assembly elections even amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In Bengal, thirty seats including Nandigram, in four districts went to the polls in the second phase. The fate of 171 candidates will be decided by about 75 lakh voters in the second phase where 652 teams of the central security forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in this phase. Here's how the day unfolded:
In Pics | How phase 2 of voting unfolded in West Bengal, Assam
A volunteer checks the body temperature of a voter before entering a polling station to cast her vote during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram. Credit: AFP Photo
An elderly voter is assisted by an election official after casting her vote at a polling station during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram. Credit: AFP Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari (R) leaves on a motorbike after casting his vote at a polling station during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram. Credit: AFP Photo
Voters show their ID cards as they arrive to cast their votes during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, in Nandigram. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters wearing plastic gloves stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram. Credit: AFP Photo
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes notes while sitting in a wheelchair at a polling station during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram. Credit: AFP Photo
All India Trinamool Congress party supporters shout slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters as West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (not pictured) enteres in a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal's legislative elections in Nandigram. Credit: AFP Photo
Tribal women wait to cast their votes during the second phase of Assam Assembly polls, in Morigaon. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP candidate Numol Mumin shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station, during the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Boakjan in Karbi Anglong District. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters maintain social distance as they arrive to cast their votes during the second phase of the Assam Assembly election, at a polling station in Morigaon. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters undergo thermal screening as they arrive to cast their votes during the second phase of the Assam Assembly election, at a polling station in Morigaon district. Credit: PTI Photo