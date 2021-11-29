In Pics | A sneak peek into Renault's first flying concept car AIR4
French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault gave a sneak peek of their much-anticipated futuristic flying car, AIR4 on their 60th anniversary. The brand joined hands with the ground-defying design hub 'TheArsenale' to create this futuristic car that will be the upcoming mode of transport. 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of Renault 4L, a car that has sold more than 8 million units in over 100 countries over a period of more than 30 years.
A sneak peek into Renault's first flying concept car AIR4; Check out pics!
Design wise, AIR4 has resulted in a reinterpretation of the retro icon by TheArsenale, far from the modern car design language. The vehicle, entirely made of carbon-fiber, maintains the same lines and contained mass of the original 4L, yet presenting new dynamic capabilities.
Design wise, AIR4 has resulted in a reinterpretation of the retro icon by TheArsenale, far from the modern car design language. The vehicle, entirely made of carbon-fiber, maintains the same lines and contained mass of the original 4L, yet presenting new dynamic capabilities. Credit: Renault Photo
The rigidity has been completely revised to include new concepts such as thrust or lift, which required hours of calculations and tests. Credit: Renault Photo
Drawing on generative design techniques using artificial intelligence, TheArsenale’s engineers were able to test terabytes of data to improve and fine-tune the designers' ideas, even before starting the first real-world trials. Credit: Renault Photo
To drive around, AIR4 has no wheels. Instead, it features four two-blade propellers, one at each corner of the vehicle. The chassis sits in the middle of the rota frame, and the driver can access and take a seat in the utilitarian cabin of the vehicle by lifting the reimagined Renault 4 shell, which is hinged at the front. Credit: Renault Photo
From a technical standpoint, AIR4 is powered by 22,000 mAh lithium polymère batteries with a total capacity of 90,000 mAh. The vehicle counts on an orizontal top speed of 26m/s, with a 45° inclination during flights, and up to a maximum inclination of 70°. It can fly as high as 700m with a take off speed of 14m/s, restained at 4 m/s for safety reasons, and landing velocity of 3 m/s. Credit: Renault Photo
AIR4 has been imagined, designed, engineered and assembled entirely in France, in the heart of Europe’s first technology park in Sophia Antipolis, on the Cote d’Azur. Credit: Renault Photo
