In Pics | AAP workers protesting near CBI HQ detained
The Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP leaders and workers who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital where the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was underway in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addressed AAP volunteers at the party office before leaving for the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with the excise policy probe in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The Delhi Police subsequently detained several AAP leaders and workers, who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on October 17. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was taking part in a protest near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was being questioned in connection with the excise policy probe, was dragged away by cops in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The detained AAP leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others. They, along with other workers, were taken to a nearby police station by the Delhi Police. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers. Credit: PTI Photo
Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people. Credit: PTI Photo
However, scores of AAP workers had arrived with Sisodia and staged a dharna outside the CBI headquarters holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence. Credit: PTI Photo
