In Pics | Actor Varun Tej Konidela gets engaged to Lavanya Tripathi
Actors Varun Tej Konidela got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi in the presence of their loved ones and he introduced his ladylove officially on social media. Here are some pictures from their dreamy engagement ceremony.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Actor Varun Tej Konidela gets engaged to Lavanya Tripathi
- 2 /9
Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi took to social media announcing their engagement with love-filled pictures on social media. Credit: Instagram/@varunkonidela7
- 3 /9
Varun and Lavanya, who had kept their relationship under wraps, exchanged their rings in a small intimate ceremony on June 09. Credit: Instagram/@varunkonidela7
- 4 /9
Varun Tej chose a Tarun Tahiliani outfit and Lavanya looked beautiful in Anita Dongre outfit. Credit: Instagram/@varunkonidela7
- 5 /9
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pose with Nagendra Babu, Padmaja Konidela and Niharika Konidela during their engagement ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@arifminhaz
- 6 /9
Niharika Konidela with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Credit: Instagram/@niharikakonidela
- 7 /9
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were also seen gracing the engagement ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
- 8 /9
The engagement ceremony also saw Varun's cousins Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej in attendance. Credit: Instagram/@panja_vaishnav_tej
- 9 /9
Reportedly, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy also graced the engagement ceremony and wished the new couple of the town on their new innings. Credit: Instagram/@arifminhaz
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Shakti Yojana | Women avail free bus rides in Karnataka
Women in Karnataka can now travel for free in government buses as the government rolled out one of its five poll guarantees -- the 'Shakti' scheme. Here are pictures of women availing free bus transport on Sunday after the scheme was launched.
- 1 /8
Shakti Yojana | Women avail free bus rides in Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /8
Women in Karnataka started travelling for free in government buses in the state from Sunday (June 11) with the rollout of the first of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress -- the 'Shakti' scheme. Credit: IANS Photo
- 3 /8
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar launched free travel scheme for women in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Credit: IANS Photo
- 4 /8
The scheme is available for women, who are domiciled in Karnataka, for journeys within the state limits. Credit: IANS Photo
- 5 /8
This free travel service will benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers every day and would cost the state exchequer Rs 4,051.56 crore annually, officials said. Credit: IANS Photo
- 6 /8
The scheme began by providing free rides for women and girl students of the state in government buses from the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Women can apply for the Shakti Smart Card by registering on the 'Seva Sindhu' government portal to avail the benefits of the scheme. Credit: IANS Photo
- 8 /8
The government noted that this scheme would reduce the travel expenses of working women from poor and lower-middle-class backgrounds. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics - June 12: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
People attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A police officer captures the waves in the Arabian sea ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Porbander. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
A 40-feet statue of a hockey player that was installed near Rourkela Airport during Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 crashes down due to Norwester winds and rains, in Rourkela. credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
An artist makes graffitis on the walls along the Vishrantwadi road, in Pune. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Sculptures of national birds and animals of the G20 countries made from scrap metal at a waste-to-art themed park setup ahead of the G20 Summit, at Kautilya Marg, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Raul Meneses wears a mask depicting former U.S. President Trump during a gathering at Tropical Park, as he is to appear in a federal court on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the French Open. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
World Test Championship: Australia beat India by 209 runs, become first team to win all ICC titles
Two years after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, after being penalised two points for a slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finals at The Oval in London on June 11.
- 1 /9
World Test Championship: Australia beat India by 209 runs, become first team to win all ICC titles. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /9
A fired-up Australia wasted little time in crushing Indian hopes of staging a final-day miracle as they clinched their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) mace at The Oval in London on June 11. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
The Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finals. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, Australia has become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /9
Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between 'Player of the Match' Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
India commenced the fifth day's play from 164/3 in 40 overs, with hopes brimming of conjuring the highest-ever successful chase in the fourth innings of a Test match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
That hope increased when Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looked purposeful in their fourth-wicket partnership of 86 during an improbable chase of 444. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /9
The defeat means India's agonising wait to win an ICC title, which has been going on for almost ten years, continues. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
This is also Team India's second straight loss in the WTC Finals after New Zealand defeated them by eight wickets in the inaugural edition of the one-off title clash at Southampton in 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 3
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time! Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky number: 7
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: peach Lucky number: 9
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 3
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5