The shooting this week of 10 people by a man who deployed smoke grenades and fired at least 33 shots in a commuter-packed Brooklyn subway car was not the first time New Yorkers have grappled with an act of violence. Over the past 40 years, New York has endured multiple subway and train shootings, bombing attempts, a vehicular attack on pedestrians and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Here we list some attacks that New York City faced over the past four decades: