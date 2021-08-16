In Pics | Afghans flee Kabul as Taliban tightens grip
UPDATED : Aug 16 2021, 16:22 IST
US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching any flight out after the Taliban takeover.
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the war. Credit: AFP Photo
US soldiers take up their positions as they secure the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
The situation caused such a commotion that US troops fired into the air to restore order and all commercial flights were cancelled. Credit: AFP Photo
PM Narendra Modi meets Tokyo Olympics contingent in Delhi — See Pics
UPDATED : Aug 16 2021, 12:05 IST
Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo Olympics | Narendra Modi | P V Sindhu | Neeraj Chopra | Manpreet Singh |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the Tokyo Olympics contingent in Delhi. Here are the pictures from his interaction with athletes:
PM Modi meets Tokyo Olympics contingent in Delhi — See Pics
PM with Pehalwaans! PM Modi interacts with the Indian wrestling team that went to the Olympics.
Bonding over churma! PM Modi and Neeraj Chopra share a lighter moment.
PM Modi with Manpreet Singh, captain of men's hockey team that won an Olympics medal after 41 years!
Medal that made India proud! PV Sindhu and PM Modi with her medals.
PV Sindhu with the promised ice cream.
News in Pics, August 16: Best pics from around the world
News in Pics, August 16: Best pics from around the world
Members of the British Army, from 16 Air Assault Brigade, as they disembark from an RAF Voyager aircraft after landing in Kabul, Afghanistan, to assist in evacuating British nationals and entitled persons as part of Operation PITTING. Credit: AFP Photo
A car damaged is pictured under debris after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire between Navalacruz and Riofrio near Avila, central Spain. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the Luna family take part in wake of the remains of five children and three adults who were killed in a military operation in March 1980 during El Salvador Civil war, in Cacaopera, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view of cars destroyed in debris after the Ezine river broke its banks during flash floods in Bozkurt in the district of Kastamonu, in the Black Sea region of Turkey. Credit: AFP Photo
ottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their first goal against Manchester City. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire poses for a photograph prior to a bike rally taken out on the occasion of the 75th Indian Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - July 20, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Behaving in a compulsive-obsessive way with your partner is a no-no. A career change is imminent. Communication emphasised today. Don't get involved in secret affairs or underhanded involvements | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Resist a temptation to make hasty judgments. A weekend getaway could counteract a sudden feeling of restlessness. Push for career growth today. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Detractors are proved false. Your boss or higher authority will realise that you were right all along. You will attract new love interests. Someone you meet will change your life | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A great day for a personal makeover. Compromise may be necessary at work and avoid losing your temper. Your ideas about business interests are on target | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Go easy with credit use and avoid money disputes. You've got everything going for you today. Today keep your ideals in mind when making major decisions | Lucky Colour: Mint-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Loosen the purse strings, let your hair down, and rock! Travel plans benefit. Overseas contacts bring about a lucky break. The moon highlights matters of the heart today | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful of others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation, and every new person you meet today | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You may be considering moving to larger quarters. You will do well in competitive activities today. Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. An old sentimental issue causes confrontation with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your significant other. Travel plans may go awry. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
News in Pics, Aug 15: Best pics from around the world
The Chatrapati Shivaji Railway terminus (CST) is seen lit up with India's national flag colours on the eve of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
A firework is seen during the annual brass band festival in Guca. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus disease pandemic walks by the Pepe Gaka Quapaw Mural in Hot Springs. Credit: Reuters Photo
Partygoers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, on August 13, 2021 as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards ordered an indoor mask mandate amid Covid-19 surge. Credit: AFP Photo
Flooded area after heavy rainfall is pictured in Tosu , Saga Prefecture, western Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Venezuelan BMX freestyle racer Daniel Dhers, who won the silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, rides his bike during an exhibition at the Cota 905 neighborhood, in Caracas. Credit: AFP Photo