In Pics | Amazing Facts about Namma Bengaluru
Located on the Deccan Plateau in the southeastern part of Karnataka, Bengaluru is one of India's most populated cities and populated urban agglomeration. The city is full of life and is known for several amazing reasons. Here are some cool facts about Bengaluru that will make you fall in love with the city:
- 1 /6
- 2 /6
Bengaluru is known as the 'Garden City of India' because of its numerous parks and green spaces. Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park are popular attractions that showcase the city's natural beauty. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
- 3 /6
The city enjoys a pleasant climate throughout the year, with mild winters and moderate summers. The average temperature ranges from 15°C to 35°C, making it an ideal place to live. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /6
Bengaluru is a significant education hub, housing renowned educational institutions and research centres. It is home to prestigious universities and colleges, attracting students from all over India and abroad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
Apart from its gardens, Bengaluru is dotted with several beautiful lakes such as Ulsoor Lake and Bellandur Lake. These lakes not only add to the city's charm but also serve as important water reservoirs. Credit: DH Photo/Satish Badiger
- 6 /6
Bengaluru offers a diverse culinary scene, ranging from traditional South Indian delicacies to global cuisine. One can find a wide variety of restaurants and eateries serving delicious food from different regions. Credit: Getty Images
