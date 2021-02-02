The country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 will take off on Wednesday amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with buzz around "AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and "Make in India" push. With a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition, the 13th edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka will be the world's first hybrid aerospace show, officials said. As many as 601 exhibitors -- 523 Indian and 78 foreign -- and 14 countries have confirmed participation till now. Ahead of Aero India 2021 launch, let us take a look at key displays to watch out for during this grand event: