In Pics | American B-1B Lancer to Sarang, Surya Kiran: Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021
The country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 will take off on Wednesday amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with buzz around "AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and "Make in India" push. With a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition, the 13th edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka will be the world's first hybrid aerospace show, officials said. As many as 601 exhibitors -- 523 Indian and 78 foreign -- and 14 countries have confirmed participation till now. Ahead of Aero India 2021 launch, let us take a look at key displays to watch out for during this grand event:
A man carries a child to view various aircrafts on static display during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
India’s helicopter and fighter aircraft display teams will present their first-ever joint display 'Sarang' at the Aero India show. Credit: DH Special Arrangement
Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster and two Su-30 jets flypast in a formation during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
ndian Air Force's light combat helicopter 'Rudra' performs during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will mount a special flying display of the company's indigenously developed aircraft at Aero India which it has titled the “Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight. Credit: DH Photo
American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber to perform fly-by at Aero India. Credit: US Consulate/Airman First Class James Miller
News in Pics, February 2: Best photos from around the world
A family sleds on the steps of Federal Hall on Wall St. across from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during a snow storm in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Migrants set up shelters as they occupy Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church in Brussels. Credit: AFP Photo
An employee places bouquets on shelves at the Flower Plazoleta Bazzani company in Bogota as Colombia prepares to export flowers for Valentine's Day amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman holds a sign reading “Sandra out, racketeer General Attorney” during a protest demanding the resignation or impeachment of General Attorney Sandra Quinonez for alleged corruption in Asuncion. Credit: AFP Photo
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower after days of rainy weather in Paris, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
A street vendor argues with police officers over new lockdown measure that include instructions to work from home, the closure of all non-essential shops by the government, due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
An Indian Coast Guard ship sails past on the occasion of the 45th Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard at Marina beach in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | 'Bahi khata' goes digital: FM Sitharaman to present budget on a tablet
Necessities make many adopt unconventional methods and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did just that when she announced that she will present Union Budget 2021 using a tablet.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2021 on a tablet. Credit: Reuters Photo
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase on July 05, 2019, when she presented her first full-time Budget. Credit: Reuters Photo
The move to ditch the traditional 'bahi khata' comes in the wake of pandemic-induced restrictions that prompted a digital overhaul of the annual exercise. Credit: Reuters Photo
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for pictures as she leaves the Finance Ministry to present the annual budget in parliament in New Delhi on February 1, Credit: AFP Photo
Sitharaman is set to present the budget at 11 AM. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, February 1: Best photos from around the world
Resuscitation Manikins are loaded into a lift by members of the St John's Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021, during a volunteer vaccinator training day. Credit: AFP Photo
Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, arrives the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
Usman Khan, 29, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, performs along the street in Peshawar, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
A masked snowman sits on the National Mall in Washington, DC not far from the US Capitol on January 31, 2021 as the capital region is under a winter storm warning through Monday night for an expected five or more inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors wearing face masks take pictures during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demonstrator holds a placard reading ''Impeachment now, Bolsonaro out'' as they take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Farmers during their onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, January 30: Best photos from around the world
A person gestures during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. Credit: Reuters Photo.
A child wears a face mask and shield as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19, at the Paul Valery French School in Yumbo, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo.
Border Security Force (BSF) camel mounted contingent stands guard at Raisina Hills during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo.
People receive food outside of a Brooklyn mosque and cultural centre. Credit: AFP Photo.
A woman receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccine station for seniors citizens aged 80 and above in Manaus, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo.
A worker moves oxygen cylinders to be used in intensive care units for Covid-19 patients in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo.
Registered Nurse Monica Escobar, 49, checks on a Covid-19 patient, at LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo.