In Pics | American Music Awards 2021: Here are the winners in key categories
The fan-voted American Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of winners in key categories;
In Pics | American Music Awards 2021: Here are the winners in key categories. Credit: AP Photo/Instagram
Artist of the Year | BTS. Credit: Reuters Photo
New Artist of the Year | Olivia Rodrigo. Credit: Reuters Photo
Favorite Music Video | Lil Nas X, for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'. Credit: AFP Photo
Favorite Male Artist, Pop | Ed Sheeran. Credit: AFP Photo
Favorite Female Artist, Pop | Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group | BTS. Credit: Reuters Photo
Favorite Album, Pop | Taylor Swift for 'Evermore'. Credit: Instagram
Favorite Song, Pop | BTS for 'Butter'. Credit: Reuters Photo
Favorite Male Artist, Hip-Hop | Drake. Credit: Getty Images
Favorite Female Artist, Hip-Hop | Megan Thee Stallion. Credit: AFP Photo
Favorite Male Artist, R&B | The Weeknd. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Nicolas Padovani
In Pics | Indian OTT content that is set to grab eyeballs at Emmys 2021
The International Emmy Awards 2021 will be held in New York City on Tuesday (November 23) much to the delight of fans. Some of the biggest names from the entertainment fraternity are set to vie for top honours at the star-studded ceremony, which suggests that a keen contest is on the part. The Indian audience has plenty to look forward to this time around, something that has become possible because of the rise of OTT platforms. Here is a look at the Indian nominees.
In Pics | Indian OTT content that is set to grab eyeballs at Emmys 2021. Credit: AFP Photo/AFP Photo
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | The versatile actor has been nominated in the 'best actor' section for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movie 'Serious Men'. The comedy drama features him in the role of Ayyan Mani, a frustrated middle-aged man who finds himself in an awkward situation because of a lie. The Sudhir Mishra-helmed movie received praise for its effective execution and performances. 'Serious Men' had an impressive cast that included Nassar and Sanjay Narvekar. Credit: PTI Photo
Vir Das | The ace comedian has been nominated in the comedy segment for his well-received special ' Vir Das: For India'. He considers his show to be an underdog as it has no glamour and isn't backed by Bollywood biggies. He told Hindustan Times that being nominated for an Emmy is a big deal for him as he doesn't get such recognition too frequently. Credit: AFP Photo
Aarya | The series has earned a nomination in the 'best drama' segment. It featured Sushmita Sen in the lead and was her OTT debut. The show released rave reviews from fans and critics alike when it premiered last year. The series revolved around the circumstances that force a naive mother to join hands with the mafia. Its cast includes Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher and Alexx O'Nell. Credit: IMDb
In the past | Indian OTT content has garnered a fair deal of international attention over the last few years. 'Sacred Games 2, 'Four More Shots', 'Delhi Crime' and 'Lust Stories' are some of the shows that were previously nominated for Emmy Awards. Arjun Mathur was nominated in the 'best actor;' category last year for his work in 'Made in Heaven'.Credit: IMDb
The way ahead | There's a perception that OTT may face competition from cinemas in the coming days as the entertainment industry is set to return to normal after the Covid-19 lockdown. The reality, however, is different. OTT has emerged as the hub for bold/ hard-hitting content. Shows such as 'Four More Shots 3' and 'Aarya 2' have already been announced, which suggests that the future is bright. Credit: IMDb
News in Pics, Nov 22: Best pics from around the world
Coldplay and BTS perform during the Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
A youth poses for a picture after throwing garbage in front of a house in Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk past stores selling consumer goods in an alley in Dharavi, Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Indian players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Kolkata. Credit: IANS Photo
Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast speaks as his wife Maria Pia Adriasola Barroilhet holds up Chile's national flag after the partial results of the first round vote during the presidential elections. Credit: Reuters Photo
Feyenoord supporters gather around De Kuip stadium during the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle at the de Kuip Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of crematorium building at a cemetery in Kiev on November 11, 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 22, 2021
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 22, 2021
Aries | Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today. A junket comes through. Overseas connections and travel benefit. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today. Just chill. There may be money from inheritances or trusts. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and a new horizons opening up | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Money may slip through your fingers. . Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions Think twice before you agree to take on any new projects. | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You may be considering moving to larger quarters. You will do well in competitive activities today. Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends | Lucky Colour: Wine-red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars shine bright at IFFI 2021
The International Film Festival of India 2021 kicked off in Goa on November 20 much to the delight of movie buffs. Some of the most popular names from the film fraternity made their presence felt during the inauguration. Here are the top photos from the event.
In Pics | From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars shine bright at IFFI 2021. Credit: Twitter/@IFFIGoa
Salman Khan | Bollywood's 'Bhai' set the stage of fire with his unmissable swag and dashing looks. The mass hero--who has been an integral part of the industry for over three decades-- will soon be seen in 'Antim', slated to hit the screens on November 25 | Credit: Twitter/ @IFFIGoa
Raashi Khanna | The 'Madras Cafe' star, who is widely regarded as one of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema, impressed the audience with her effortless dance moves. Credit: Twitter/@IFFIGoa
Shraddha Kapoor | 'Aarohi' looked stunning as she delivered an energetic performance during the opening ceremony. The star, who began her career in 2010 with 'Teen Patti', was last seen in the actioner Baaghi 3. She has a film with director Luv Ranjan in her kitty. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Karan Johar | The popular filmmaker shared the stage with Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the opening ceremony. He is working on his latest movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The 'My Name is Khan' helmer was to begin work on 'Takht' but the film has been put on hold. Credit: IANS Photo
Riteish Deshmukh | The underrated actor, who has been part of popular movies such as 'Housefull' and 'Ek Villain', looked charming in a 'desi' avatar. The star has maintained a relatively low profile of late to focus on his personal life. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Mouni Roy | Mouni, who rose to fame with her work in the TV show 'Naagin', left fans asking for more when she delivered a lively performance during the event. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Hema Malini | The 'Sholay' actor looked her usual charming self during the ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Khushbu | The actor-turned-politician, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe', made her presence felt during the event. Credit: PTI Photos
Ranveer Singh | Ranveer was at his quirkiest best as he electrified the audience with his infectious energy level. Bollywood's resident livewire has often garnered attention with his hatke fashion choices and this particular instance was no different. Instagram/pibindia