In Pics | Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoys IPL match with Sonam Kapoor, Rajiv Shukla & others
Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen enjoying some cricketing action as he was spotted in the stands during Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley stadium, in New Delhi on April 20.
- 1 /5
- 2 /5
Hours after launching India's second Apple store in Delhi's Saket on Thursday, the company's CEO Tim Cook was spotted as one of the high-profile spectators at the famous Arun Jaitely Stadium during Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match on April 20. Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
- 3 /5
Apple CEO Tim Cook spent his evening in Delhi watching an IPL cricket match with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and others. Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
- 4 /5
Pictures of Tim Cook enjoying the match from the stands cheering for the teams went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/@sonamakapoor
- 5 /5
Sonam Kapoor clicks a selfie with Apple CEO Tim Cook and her husband Anand Ahuja. Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
