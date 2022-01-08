With the opening of theatres and ease in Covid-19 restrictions, the showbiz was limping back to normalcy after nearly a two-year hiatus. Just when everyone thought that there will be no more hiccups, Omicron happened. This new variant has shattered the dreams of various big budget films as the weekend curfew and stringent Covid-19 restrictions has forced the makers to postpone the release of their dream projects further. From 'Jersey', 'RRR' to 'Radhey Shyam', here we take a look at the much anticipated movies that have announced its delay in the release due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, we expect a few more films to make the announcement in coming days.