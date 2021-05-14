In Pics | Assam locals bid tearful adieu to wild elephants killed in lightning strikes
In Pics | Assam locals bid tearful adieu to wild elephants killed in lightning strikes
Villagers and officials paid their tributes to the eighteen wild Asiatic elephants who were killed in a massive lightning strike in Assam on May 13.
Fourteen adult elephants were found dead by villagers, and another four bodies were found scattered on the foothills of the Kundoli reserve forest area of Assam, 160 kilometers from the state capital of Dispur, local wildlife official MK Yadava told Reuters.
Villagers offer prayers to the wild elephant killed by lightning strike on a hillside in Nagaon, Assam.
A villager offers prayers to the wild elephant killed by lightning strike on a hillside in Nagaon, Assam.
Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited the site and paid his tributes.
Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is seen offering prayers.
A villager offers prayers to the wild elephant killed by lightning strike on a hillside in Nagaon, Assam.
An official is seen offering prayers to the wild elephant killed by lightning strike on a hillside in Nagaon, Assam.
A villager offers prayers to the wild elephant killed by lightning strike on a hillside in Nagaon, Assam.
A local offers prayers to the wild elephant killed by lightning strike on a hillside in Nagaon, Assam.
Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya leaves the site after paying tributes.
