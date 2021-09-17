The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the winners of its 13th annual astronomy photographer of the year competition. In its thirteenth year, the competition received over 4,500 entries from 75 countries. Here we take a look at the award-winning photographs. These exceptional photographs – winners, runners-up, highly commended and shortlisted – are showcased in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13 exhibition at the National Maritime Museum, opening to the public from September 18, 2021.