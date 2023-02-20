In Pics | Best dressed stars at the BAFTA Awards 2023
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Jodie Turner-Smith and Vick Hope were among the star-studded arrivals who brought their fashion A-game on the red carpet.
- 1 /12
In Pics | Best dressed stars at the BAFTA Awards 2023
- 2 /12
English actress Florence Pugh arrived in an orange Nina Ricci dress by Harris Reed. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /12
American actress Angela Bassett was seen in a lavender column gown by Pamella Roland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /12
Jodie Turner-Smith wowed all in a purple ruffle gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas graced the red carpet in a pink Louis Vuitton gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /12
English actress Sophie Turner graced the red carpet in sheer Louis Vuitton gemstone gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /12
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh made her presence felt in a light pink suit with waterfall sleeves by Christian Dior. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /12
'The Woman King' star Lashana Lynch donned a Fendi gown and upped her fashion game with Bulgari jewellery. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /12
US actress Danielle Deadwyler wore a flowing blue dress with a sparkling green, black and white wrapping around the waist, by Armani Prive couture. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
Aimee Lou Wood wore a black jumpsuit with purple balloon sleeves. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /12
Vick Hope arrived in a figure-hugging blue dress by Kyha Studios. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /12
Emma Thompson made heads turn in an elegant white trouser suit. Credit: Reuters Photo
