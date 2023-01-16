In Pics | Best dressed stars on the red carpet Critics at Choice Awards 2023
Hollywood's A-listers, put their best fashion foot forward and glammed up on the red carpet of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The red carpet saw some seriously stunning sartorial displays, take a look!
- 1 /15
In Pics | Best dressed stars on the red carpet at Critics Choice Awards 2023
- 2 /15
American actress Kate Hudson was the cynosure at the red carpet in a classic shimmering silver Oscar De La Renta gown. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /15
Julia Roberts donned an elegant black Schiaparelli gown with gold sequins and that sure worked in her favour. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /15
Anya Taylor-Joy was a head-turner her in Dior dress which she matched with a sheer skirt. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /15
Elle Fanning chose to pleasantly surprise everyone in her cream-colored dress with asymmetric frills. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /15
Danielle Deadwyler graced the red carpet in a silver sequined dress by Louis Vuitton, and surely a sequined dress can never go wrong at a party, can it? Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /15
Michelle Yeoh mixed perk with sophistication in her plain black column dress with large and the fluttering sleeves that is pretty uncommon at the red carpet. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
Australian-American actor Cate Blanchett pulled off monochromatic shirt-and-skirt look with ease. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
Quinta Brunson donned a sheer black asymmetrical dress that was engulfed in sparkles. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /15
Billy Eichner looked dapper in wine suit which he paired with a black shirt and black shoes. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /15
Britt Lower made heads turn in a low-cut, white blazer with a long cape cascading down her back. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /15
Glen Powell opted for a simple yet stylish blue suit with a white shirt, and a bow tie. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /15
American actress Viola Davis exuded elegance in a shimmering Valentino dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /15
Madelyn Cline looked gorgeous in her feather-covered black gown by Givenchy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /15
Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet in a dress with a column silhouette and a sharp V-shaped neckline lined with yellow and red colour. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Makar Sankranti 2023: Here's how your favourite celebrities observed the festival
From Rishab Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda to Sivakarthikeyan, celebrities observed Pongal and Makar Sankranti with pomp and gaiety.
Scroll for a look at how your favourite stars celebrated the festival.
- 1 /9
Makar Sankranti 2023: Here's how your favourite celebrities observed the festival
- 2 /9
Jayam Ravi celebrated Pongal with his family at home. The family looked resplendent in traditional attire. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /9
Actress Keerthy Suresh was seen celebrating Pongal with her near and dear ones. She opted for a yellow saree for the festival. Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
- 4 /9
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty posted a family picture on social media to wish his fans a happy Sankranti. Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
- 5 /9
Actor and director Samuthirakani celebrated Pongal with his family at home. Credit: Twitter/@thondankani
- 6 /9
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' star R Madhavan celebrated the festival with his family in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/@ActorMadhavan
- 7 /9
Kollywood prince Sivakarthikeyan posted a family picture from their Pongal celebrations at home. Credit: Instagram/@sivakarthikeyan
- 8 /9
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan went on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala on the occasion. Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial
- 9 /9
'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Makar Sankranti with his family. Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Nepal mourns bygone lives of Yeti Airlines crash, one of deadliest in decades
Nepalese rescuers resumed their search on Monday morning for the four persons still missing after a passenger plane with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people onboard.
Meanwhile, Nepal observed a day of mourning for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Nepal mourns bygone lives of Yeti Airlines crash, one of deadliest in decades
- 2 /10
Nepal observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, with 67 people confirmed killed in the plane crash. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames with 72 people on board as it approached the central city of Pokhara on January 15. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
People grieve as they wait to receive bodies of friends and relatives, victims of a plane crash, at a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Security officers stand guard outside a mortuary of a hospital where the bodies of victims of a plane crash are being kept. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 6 /10
A man cries as he waits to receive the body of a victim of a plane crash, at a hospital in Pokhara. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Soldiers used ropes and stretchers to retrieve bodies from the 300-metre (1,000-foot) deep ravine late into the night. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
An elderly woman waits outside a hospital where bodies of victims of a plane crash are being kept. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 9 /10
People watch rescuers work at the site of plane crash. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Soldiers used ropes and stretchers to retrieve bodies from the wreckage site. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold as mercury plunges to 1.4°C
Delhi continues to shiver as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for a cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18. It said minimum temperatures will gradually rise by three to five degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20 under the influence of a western disturbance.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold as mercury plunges to 1.4°C
- 2 /10
A brutal cold wave swept Delhi on Monday morning with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
The minimum temperature in the national capital has dropped by around 9 notches in just 2 days. It was 10.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 4.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarter is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
The minimum temperature plunged to 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, two degrees Celsius at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.2 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in West Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
The nation capital has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for a cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
IMD also said that the minimum temperatures will gradually rise by three to five degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20 under the influence of a western disturbance. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, Jan 15, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is launched on classified mission USSF-67 for the U.S. Space Force. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
US filmmaker Henry Selick, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, and director Mark Gustafson arrive for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates his victory on the podium after winning the Men's Slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing Men's World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Rescuers carry a woman evacuated from the rubble of a residential building destroyed after a missile strike, in Dnipro. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
An Afghan burqa-clad woman vendor selling products for women and children, waits for customers at her roadside stall in Mazar-i-Sharif. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
People burn New Year's pine decoration into the bonfire during the 'Oiso No Sagicho', a traditional Japanese fire festival held on the small New Year's Day, on the beach in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Hindu women cook rice dish along a street during a ceremony at the Dharavi slum to celebrate Hindu harvest festival of Pongal, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo