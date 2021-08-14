Indiaspora, a nonprofit community of global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions, released a list recognising one hundred Indian and diaspora leaders who are making a difference through their philanthropic activities across the world. The list, which is the first of its kind, was released with guidance from nine jurors and drawing from multiple sources, including reputed studies, earlier verified lists and publicly shared documents. Here we take a look at successful Indian business tycoons who made it to Indiaspora’s 2021 Philanthropy Leaders List.