Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani made news after entering the most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of $100 billion or more in net worth. He became the second non-American and a first from a developing country to be in the elite club. Here are eight billionaires who could soon join this elite club in the next four years given if they continue to grow at the same rate as they did between January and October 2021, according to the data available through Bloomberg Billionaires Index.