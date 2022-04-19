In Pics | Bowlers who have scored a Hat-Trick in the IPL
A brilliant five-fer including a hat-trick by ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller match at IPL 2022. As Yuzi joins the elite club of hat-trick takers, here we take a look at the scalp hunters who have to have taken back-to-back three wickets in the cash-rich IPL.
In Pics | Bowlers who have scored a Hat-Trick in the IPL
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the 19th bowler and the first bowler in IPL 2022 to take a hat-trick. Credit: PTI Photo
RCB's Harshal Patel also had a fifer and a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Shreyas Gopal picked up a hat-trick in 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, playing for Rajasthan Royals. Credit: BCCI Photo
Sam Curran became the youngest player in the IPL to take a hat-trick by picking up three consecutive wickets against Delhi Capitals in 2017. Credit: BCCI Photo
Jaydev Unadkat bowled a hat-trick maiden in the last over and helped Pune Super Giants to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2017. Credit: BCCI Photo
Andrew Tye achieved this special feat while playing for Gujarat Lions in 2017. Credit: DH Pool Photo
In 2017, Samuel Badree etched his name in history, becoming only the second RCB bowler to take a hattrick. Credit: RCB
Axar Patel picked up a hattrick while playing for Punjab against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Credit: KXIP
One of the biggest T20 players to come out of the RR family, Shane Watson took a hattrick against the Sunrisers in 2014. Credit: BCCI
Pravin Tambe, one of the oldest players to play in IPL, picked up a hat-trick in the IPL season 7. Credit: RR
In 2013 KKR's Sunil Narine impressed everyone with his tight bowling and registered his first hattrick in the IPL. Credit: AFP Photo
Amit Mishra picked up a hat-trick for the third time in 2013 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Credit: DD
Spinner Ajit Chandila grabbed everyone's attention when he took a hat-trick – against Pune Warriors in 2012. Credit: RR
Spinner Amit Mishra worked his magic and took his second hat-trick in the league in 2011. Credit: DC
In 2010, Praveen Kumar became the first bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to take a hattrick. He achieved this feat against Rajasthan Royals. Credit: RCB
Deccan Chargers’ Rohit Sharma shocked everyone with his hat-trick against Mumbai Indians in 2009. Credit: DC
Another part-time bowler Yuvraj Singh took everyone by surprise by taking two hat-tricks in a single season. Credit: IPL Photo
Delhi Daredevils' Amit Mishra was the third bowler to clinch a hat-trick in the same season. Credit: AFP Photo
CSK Pacer Makhaya Ntini was at his best and took a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008. Credit: CSK
Chennai Super King's (CSK) Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first bowler to get three wickets with consecutive deliveries in 2008. He took 5 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Credit: CSK
