Israel launched new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, and the Islamic Hamas movement, unleashing fresh rocket attacks against the Jewish state, in one of the worst escalations between the two sides in recent years. Israel's cities have been fortunate as thousands of Hamas rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. The heaviest offensive between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave has also increased international concern that the situation could spiral out of control.