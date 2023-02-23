In Pics | Brutal blizzard batters parts of US
- 1 /10
In Pics | Brutal blizzard batters parts of US. Credit: AFP Images
- 2 /10
A brutal winter storm trapped drivers on icy roads, blacked out hundreds of thousands of homes, grounded airplanes and closed schools across the US. Credit: AP Photo
- 3 /10
The broad swath of the northern United States - from Washington state to New England - remained under winter weather advisories. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Some spots may see another 18 inches (46 cm) of snow, winds clocking in at 50 miles (80 km) per hour and wind chills equivalent to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the day, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /10
At the same time, parts of the Ohio Valley and the South could see near record-breaking high temperatures, beginning Thursday (Feb. 23) and continuing over the next few days. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /10
In Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York, high winds and freezing rains left some 9,00,000 homes and businesses without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
A separate storm spawned unusual weather in California, where much of the state was under high wind and winter storm warnings. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Rare winter flurries were reported in San Francisco while blizzard conditions were expected in high elevations - even in the Los Angeles area. By Saturday, up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow could accumulate on Mount Baldy, about 45 miles (72 km)east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change. While the East Coast has experienced a relatively mild winter, the Northern Plains has experienced an extreme one in terms of snowfall and low temperatures, according to the weather service. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Snow falls as cars sit parked under a blanket of snow in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Guinness World Records made by Indian films & actors
From Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhosle to Amitabh Bachchan, here are celebrities who have scripted history by being included into the Guinness Book of World Records.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Guinness World Records made by Indian films & actors
- 2 /11
Actor Akshay Kumar created Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming movie 'Selfiee' on February 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning made it to the Guinness World Record for making a mammoth poster of over 50,000 sqft. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
The 'Greek God' of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan's debut movie 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' created world record for having the most number of awards for a movie. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
Sonakshi Sinha set a Guinness World Record by taking part in an event in which everyone painted their fingernails at the same time. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Abhishek Bachchan beat German actors Jorgen Vogel and Daniel Brohl record with the most number of public appearances by a film celebrity in 2009. He visited 12 cities in 12 hours during the promotion of his film 'Delhi 6'. Credit: Instagram/@bachchan
- 7 /11
Jagdish Raj holds the world record of the most typecast actor. He essayed the role of a police inspector in over 140+ films. Credit: IMDb
- 8 /11
Bollywood's first family, the Kapoors, made a record of the largest on-screen family of Bollywood. Two dozen members of the Kapoor family have acted in Bollywood films. Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
- 9 /11
Kumar Sanu, who is known as the King of Melody in Bollywood, holds the world record for recording the maximum number of songs in a day. Reportedly, the singer recorded 28 songs in a single day in 1993. Credit: Instagram/@kumarsanuofficial
- 10 /11
Singer Asha Bhosle holds the record of the most recorded artist in music history. Reportedly, she had recorded up to 11000 solos in more than 20 Indian languages since 1947. Credit: Instagram/@asha.bhosle
- 11 /11
Amitabh Bachchan set a Guinness World record by becoming the only star to sing the devotional 'Shri Hanuman Chalisa' composed by Shekhar Ravjiani. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list; Raashii Khanna tops the list
Here we take a look at the most popular Indian celebrities who kept the internet buzzing globally for the week of 20th February to 26th February 2023, according to the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, IMDb.
- 1 /11
In Pics | IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list; Raashii Khanna tops the list
- 2 /11
Actress Raashii Khanna, who is being lauded for her impressive performance in 'FARZI', has topped the list of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities' weekly list. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made a strong comeback with 'Pathaan', was ranked second on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
One of the favourites in showbiz, Vijay Sethupathi, ranked third in the list of most popular Indian celebrity said the IMDb report. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
OTT queen Regina Cassandra impressed everyone with her last outing as an IPS officer in web series 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' and was positioned fourth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Fifth on the list was YRF honcho Aditya Chopra who became the talk of the town with his appearance on the new Netflix documentary series, 'The Romantics' which traced his father Yash Chopra's filmmaking career. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Deepika Padukone was the sixth most popular Indian celebrity on the list - all thanks to the song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
Veteran actor and a legendary dialogue writer, Kader Khan was positioned seventh on the weekly list. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Budding star Bhuvan Arora, who impressed everyone with his work in 'Tevar (2015)', 'The Test Case (2018)' and 'Farzi (2023)', secured eighth spot on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
'Shiv Shastri Balboa' star Anupam Kher was positioned ninth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
Kiara Advani, who kept the internet space buzzing with her wedding, rounded off the top ten list of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Foundation Day in traditional thobe dress; See pics
Citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia celebrated foundation day with great zeal on February 22, 2023. Football club Al Nassr organised an event to mark Founding Day which saw the football stars celebrating the day. Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to the Saudi Arabian top division club Al-Nassr FC, participated in the Saudi Foundation Day celebrations in traditional dress, Thobe. The pictures from the event went viral on social media with netizens widely sharing their icon's pictures having a gala time at the event.
- 1 /7
Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Foundation Day in traditional thobe dress; See pics
- 2 /7
Al-Nassr Football Club players and officials are seen celebrating Saudi Arabia's Founding Day in Riyadh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Dressed in traditional attire, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen holding a sword during Saudi Arabia's Founding Day celebrations. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Cristiano Ronaldo and his colleagues celebrate Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Cristiano Ronaldo is seen enjoying a drink during Saudi Arabia's Founding Day celebrations at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Ronaldo enjoying a wisecrack with his friend during Saudi Arabia's Founding Day celebrations at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh. Credit: Instagram/@TeamCRonaldo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, February 23, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
People gather near a monument to the founder of the Soviet Union Vladimir Lenin as they arrive for a patriotic concert dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Austria's Chiara Kreuzer competes in the Women’s Ski Jumping Normal Hill HS100 qualification of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A wounded Ukrainian serviceman and his girlfriend walk past national flags each of which symbolizing the dead serviceman set at Independence Square in Kyiv on February 22, 2023, two days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion to Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
A volunteer helps fight a forest fire in El Patagual, Chile, on February 21, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
A Palestinian runs for cover from an Israeli military vehicle during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
People walk along a road near India Gate amid heavy smog in New Delhi on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
People stand on a road near the rubble of collapsed buildings, a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the region, in the coastal city of Samandag on February 21, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo