Aerial pictures show the scale of devastation in Turkey and Syria following a massive earthquake. More than 4,000 people have been killed in the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria. Thousands more have been injured and the search for survivors is on, with several nations, including India, sending in supplies and assisting with rescue operations. The total number of injured in Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 12,000 and officials said that the death toll is expected to rise.