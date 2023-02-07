In Pics | Cars driving into the Indian market in February 2023
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 12:17 IST
Cars | Auto sector | Business News | Toyota | Tata Motors | Lexus | Maruti Suzuki India |
From Innova Crysta, Altroz Racer, Maruti Brezza CNG to Lexus RX SUV, here we take a look at the highly anticipated cars that will be launched in February 2023.
- 1 /8
In Pics | List of upcoming cars in February 2023
- 2 /8
Toyota is re-introducing its popular Innova Crysta in the Indian market. Reportedly, the new variant will come with a mild facelift and minor changes in its front grille and tweaked fog lamp housings. While the prices for the updated Toyota Innova Crysta will be announced in upcoming days, one can make the bookings by paying Rs 50,000. Credit: Toyota India
- 3 /8
Tata Motors is all set to introduce its new hatchback, Altroz Racer. Loaded with the exhilarating performance of a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine and flaunting a race car inspired design, the all-new premium hatchback is expected to launch in the last week of February. The car is reportely priced in the range of Rs. 8.00 to 12.00 lakhs. Credit: Tata Motors
- 4 /8
Citroen eC3 likely to launch in mid-February and is expected at Rs 11:00 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will compete with its rivals Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV. A 29.2 kWh battery pack will provide power to a front-axle electric motor that is capable of producing 57 hp of maximum power and 143 Nm of peak torque. Citroen claims that the eC3 will be capable of going from 0 to 60 km/h in 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 107 km/h. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /8
Tata is all set to introduce its zero-emission fuel-cell car, Tata ALTROZ iCNG. The most advanced and innovative CNG technology, offers a large boot space with first-in-industry Twin Cylinder technology. With a range of 190 kilometers, the car can movie at a pace upto 250 kms per hour. Credit: Tata Motors
- 6 /8
After Grand Vitara, Maruti is coming up with the CNG version of Brezza. The car will be offered in four trims, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ and is expected to be priced from ₹10.42 lakh* to ₹13.45 lakh* (ex-showroom). Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /8
Tata will be introducing the same CNG setup with its Punch model with the same dual-tank setup. Cosmetically, the Punch iCNG comes with 'iCNG' badge on the boot. The Punch iCNG uses the same engine as the standard Punch and produces 75.94 bhp and a peak torque of 97 Nm while running on CNG. Credit: Tata Motors
- 8 /8
Lexus India unveiled its all-new RX SUV the Auto Expo 2023. In its first-ever participation at India's largest automobile exhibition, Lexus showcased its fifth-generation RX SUV.The new Lexus RX will come in two powertrains: the RX350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX500h F-Sport Performance. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - February 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 08:51 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries |You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future . | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus |Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini |You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer |You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Today you are in a cranky mood and tend to nag a bit. Hold on ! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo |A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo |Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra |A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio |upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and a new horizons opening up. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius |Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.| Lucky Colour: Pista green | Lucky Number:3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, February 8, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 06:39 ISTTurkey-Syria Earthquake | World news | Peru | US |
- 1 /6
Damaged buildings and rescue operations are seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Credit: White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS
- 2 /6
A woman walks next to a police barricade on a street, as protests and roadblocks in Peru's southern Andes have hardened after Congress failed to bring forward elections, in Juliaca, Peru February 7, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
- 3 /6
Britain's Royal Mail presents the new King Charles definitive stamp. Credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
- 4 /6
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialist Kaeturah Ramson inspects flowers ahead of this year's Valentine's Day at JFK Airport. Credit: Getty Images via AFP
- 5 /6
People warm up around a fire following an earthquake in Antakya, Hatay Province,Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A woman walks by a chalk statement on cement in the Union Square area of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Aerial pictures show scale of devastation
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 12:15 IST
World news | Syria | Turkey | Turkey-Syria Earthquake | Earthquake |
Aerial pictures show the scale of devastation in Turkey and Syria following a massive earthquake. More than 4,000 people have been killed in the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria. Thousands more have been injured and the search for survivors is on, with several nations, including India, sending in supplies and assisting with rescue operations. The total number of injured in Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 12,000 and officials said that the death toll is expected to rise.
- 1 /10
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Aerial pictures show the scale of devastation. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /10
A powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria killing thousands of people, destroying several buildings and shattering lives in a region which is already shattered by war, a refugee crisis and economic distress. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Here are some aerial pictures that narrate the horror from Turkey and Syria which is torn by the massive earthquake. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
The powerful 7.8 magnitude quake that struck before dawn on Monday (February 6) wreaked new damage and suffering in Turkey and Syria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
More than 4,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria with the toll expected to climb as the debris are cleared. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The quake has so far caused total damage to buildings in at least 58 villages, towns and cities in northwestern Syria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
On the other hand, at least 450 people were reported dead in the opposition-held territory in Syria and hundreds more were believed be buried under the rubble of their homes. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
The disaster came on the heels of severe winter storms, further adding to the misery of those left without shelter. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Many governments and aid groups have rushed to dispatch personnel, funds and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Aerial picture shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, February 7, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 07 2023, 07:57 ISTIsrael | World news | Earthquakes | Syria | Turkey | Turkey-Syria Earthquake |
- 1 /5
German ISAR rescuers board a plane to help find survivors of the deadly earthquake in Turkey, at Cologne-Bonn airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region. Credit: reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Rescuers and local people gather around a bonfire near a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Osmaniye, Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Lightning strikes over the coastal city of Ashkelon, Israel. Credit: Reuters Photo