In Pics | Celebrities and their Bengaluru connection
There are many actors who have made it big in the film industry and share a very close bond with the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru. From Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta to Anushka Sharma, there are many talented stars who proved their mettle as actors and created a niche for themselves in showbiz. Here we list some famous celebrities who share a connection with Bengaluru.
Anushka Sharma was raised in Bengaluru and stepped into the world of glitz and glamour by taking up her first modelling assignment for the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks in 2007. She later moved to Mumbai to pursue a full-time career as an actor. Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Deepika Padukone is a true-blue Bengaluru girl. An alumnus of Mount Carmel and Sophia's High School, Deepika moved to the city of dreams Mumbai to pursue her passion for acting. Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Dino Morea, the actor who became a hearthrob after the sensational Raaz hails from Bengaluru. Born to an Indian father and Italian mother, he completed his graduation from St. Joseph's College before moving to Mumbai. Credit Instagram/@thedinomorea
Ace filmmaker and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao was born in Bengaluru but grew up in Kolkata. Credit: Instagram/@chetakghaziabad
TV host and DJ Nikhil Chinappa is a proper Bengaluru boy and still loves to visit the city and relive his childhood memories. Credit: Instagram/@nikhilchinapa
Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta was brought up in Bangalore to a Punjabi father and an Anglo-Indian mother. Credit: Instagram/@larabhupathi
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 9 unknown facts about the birthday boy
Bollywood's emerging superstar Kartik Aaryan turned 32 today. His fans across the globe are celebrating his birthday in a grand manner. On his special day, we list some lesser-known facts about the actor that his fans should know.
Kartik Aaryan was born and raised in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to Manish and Mala Tiwari, both of whom are doctors. His father is a paediatrician and his mother is a gynaecologist. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kartik Aaryan's real name is Kartik Tiwari. He changed his name after entering Bollywood and started using Aaryan as his last name. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Reportedly, Kartik got lost while touring the national capital at the age of four. Kartik’s family had to seek the help of the police to find him. It took nearly four hours of rigorous search to find him. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
In his struggling days in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan lived in an apartment with 12 aspiring actors and earned money by cooking for them. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Aaryan holds a degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's DY Patil College of Engineering. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kartik Aaryan loves writing poems and stories. He makes sure that he dedicates some time to pen down a few lines. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kartik Aaryan is also a sportsperson and a member of the All-Stars Football Club. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kartik leads a lavish lifestyle and his garage shows his ardent love for luxury cars. He owns Lamborghini Urus, BMW 520 D, Porsche 718 Boxster, and a Mini Cooper S convertible to name a few. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Apart from acting, Kartik is also a good host and hosted the 2018 IIFA Awards with Ayushmann Khurrana and the 2019 Zee Cine Awards with Vicky Kaushal. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
News in Pics, November 22, 2022: Best photos from the world
A man takes a picture of a doll representing the Child of the Miracles dressed in the Mexican national soccer team jersey at the Parroquia San Gabriel Arcangel a day before the match between Mexico and Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
England fans are seen after the match between United States and Wales. Credit: Reuters Photo
Joe Biden talks to troops during a visit at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. Credit: Reuters Photo
A young Argentina fan is seen during the match between United States and Wales. Credit: Reuters Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and teammate Alejandro Gomez warm up during Argentina's training on the eve of the group C World Cup soccer match against Saudi Arabia, in Doha. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
rtist dressed as 'Kathakali' dancers during a cultural event in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Expect good news and a shift in your career profile which will largely be due to the effort of your hard work. Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Homes shattered, 162 dead as strong quake hits Indonesia
A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia's densely populated main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 162 and injuring hundreds as people rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris.
(With agency inputs)
Workers inspect a store that got damaged during the earthquake that shook Indonesia's main island of Java. Credit: AP/PTIPhoto
An injured woman receives treatment at the district hospital among many other that lay severely injured after the tragedy. Credit: Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi via Reuters
Damaged classrooms haunt the province as lives, hopes and future of many remain shattered after the devastating impact of the earthquake. Credit: Reuters/Iman Firmansyah
A classroom got severely damaged amid the earthquake that struck Indonesia. Credit: Reuters/Iman Firmansyah photo
Rescuers arrive on spot to inspect the classroom that was destroyed by the earthquake. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
People injured during an earthquake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Medical workers treat the victims outside a hospital building after an earthquake hit Cianjur. Credit:Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi via Reuters
A victim receives treatment at a district hospital after earthquake hit Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia. Credit: Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi via Reuters
A view shows the aftermath of the earthquake in Cianjur Regency, Indonesia. Credit: Indonesian National agency for Disaster Countermeasure BPBD Kabupaten Cianjur/Handout via Reuters